Game Day: 2017 Wraps up with Matchup against IceMen

Norfolk, VA. - The Norfolk Admirals, proud member of the ECHL, host the Jacksonville Icemen for a second straight night, wrapping up the 2017 portion of the season.

Game #31

Admirals (11-17-2-0) vs Icemen (8-15-3-2)

Scope Arena

7:00 pm

Last Time Out:

Defenseman Chase Harrison scored his first and second professional goals on Friday night, but it wasn't enough as the Admirals fell to the Icemen 4-3 in OT. It was the third time in three games that Norfolk and Jacksonville played into the extra period.

The Admirals jumped out to a 2-0 lead just under midway through the first, but Jacksonville answered the Norfolk goal with one of their own only 0:13 later to cut the lead to one. The visitors would add another goal before the end of the period to tie the game at 2-2 heading into the intermission. Teams would trade goals in the second as Chase Harrison netted his second of the night, but no one would be able to break the deadlock until the extra period.

In the overtime it was Josh Erickson, in his first game with Jacksonville, who netted the game-winner 1:53 into the period.

Head to Head:

Saturday is the fourth meeting of the season between the squads. Each team has picked up at least a point in each of the first three, with the Admirals being victorious in the two meetings in Jacksonville. The visiting team has been the victor in each of the first three extended games. Norfolk and Jacksonville play three more times this season, with all three occurring in Norfolk.

Jacksonville's Elgin Pearce leads all scorers with three goals in the series, however Norfolk's Brodie Dupont leads all skaters with seven points (1g, 6a). Teammate Darik Angeli is right behind Dupont with six points (2g, 4a). Patrick D'Amico (2g) and Chase Harrison (2g) are the only admirals apart from Angeli with multiple goals against Jacksonville.

Scott Savage leads the Icemen with four points (2g, 2a) in the three-game series. Josh Erickson (2g, 1a) is one of three Icemen with three points. The forward netted all three points last night in his first game against Norfolk this season.

Working Overtime:

Each of the first three games between the Admirals and Icemen this season has gone past regulation. Two of the three have been decided in overtime, while the third needed a shootout. Norfolk has played in a total of seven overtime games this season, going into a shootout twice. Of the five games finished in the overtime period Norfolk has been victorious in three while losing twice. The team has yet to lose in a shootout this season (2-0).

Jacksonville, like Norfolk, has appeared in seven overtime games. The Icemen have the inverse record from the Admirals going 2-3 in the overtime frame, and 0-2 in shootouts. Only five ECHL teams have played more overtime games than Jacksonville and Norfolk this season, yet eight teams have been to overtime on seven occasions.

Seeing Old Teammates Again:

Norfolk's Chase Harrison faced his former team for the first time since being traded to the Admirals from Jacksonville on December 17 in exchange for Tim Daly. In 23 games with the Icemen, Harrison tallied three assists, but had not scored. Last night Harrison scored his first and second professional goals.

The multi-goal game was the first of not only Harrison's professional career, but first since his youth hockey days. The Winnipeg native skated in 240 games with the Regina Pats (WHL) during his junior career, but never scored multiple goals in the same game. The defenseman had never tallied multiple points in the same game as a professional or junior player until Friday as well. Harrison became the 8th player to notch a multi-goal game and 16th to notch a multi-point game for the Admirals this season.

Take the Ice:

After the game on Saturday night fans are once again invited to join the Admirals on the ice for a post-game skate. Fans who wish to skate will be allowed to take the ice 10-15 minutes after the conclusion of the game. Players will be available to take photos, sign autographs and skate with fans.

