Game Advisory: January 7 vs. Elmira
January 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Norfolk Admirals News Release
NORFOLK, VA. - Tonight's game between the Norfolk Admirals and Elmira Jackals will be taking place as scheduled at 7:15 this evening.
The Admirals have worked with the ECHL, the city of Norfolk, Norfolk Scope Arena and the Elmira Jackals regarding the decision.
Unused tickets for tonight's game will be redeemable for exchange to another Admirals home game in the month of January at the Norfolk Scope box office.
Prioritize your own safety and adhere to all local and state announcements, closures and warnings before making a decision on attending tonight's game.
Additionally tonight's game will be available to watch for free on ECHL.TV using the promo code ADMIRALS17NOW. Fans are also invited to tune into the game on 102.1 FM The Tide.
For any more information, please stay tuned to norfolkadmirals.com, as well as all team social media platforms.
Tickets for tonight's game are still available to purchase now on Ticketmaster.com, as well as at the Norfolk Admirals box office, beginning at 4 PM today.
