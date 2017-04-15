April 15, 2017 - South Atlantic League (SAL) - Kannapolis Intimidators
News Release
HICKORY, N.C. - Yosmer Solorzano tossed a complete game, but the Intimidators offense came up empty-handed in a 1-0 loss in Hickory on Saturday night at L.P. Frans Stadium in the second game of a scheduled doubleheader. Kannapolis (3-8) split the doubleheader and the 4-game series with the Crawdads.
Solorzano (1-1) limited Hickory to a run on four hits over 5.0 innings, striking out four and walking one while suffering the hard-luck loss in a quality start. The Intimidators backed up their pitcher defensively during the game, including a stellar play by Grant Massey in the second inning when he dove to keep a ball in the infield and from a knee threw out the runner at first base.
The Crawdads broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Ti'Quan Forbes belted a Solorzano offering over the left field wall for a solo home run (4), his South Atlantic League-lead-tying fourth of the season, for a 1-0 lead.
Hickory's Sal Mendez spun 5.0 scoreless innings, limiting Kannapolis to two hits and a walk while striking out four in his first start of the season following a pair of relief appearances. Mendez (1-0) earned the win, and relievers Jake Lemon and Christian Torres backed him up with scoreless performances over the final two innings.
Kannapolis is off Sunday before leaving Monday morning for a 3-game series in Asheville where RHP Alec Hansen (0-1, 4.15 ERA) starts for the Intimidators against the Tourists RHP Erick Julio (1-1, 7.36 ERA) on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. The Intimidators return home on Thursday, April 20, to open a 4-game series in Kannapolis against Hickory. Tickets are available by calling the F&M Bank Box Office at 704-932-3267 or by visiting IntimidatorsBaseball.com .
• Discuss this story on the South Atlantic League message board
South Atlantic League Stories from April 15, 2017
- GAME #2 RECAP: KAN 0, HIC 1: Solorzano's Complete Game a Hard-Luck Loss - Kannapolis Intimidators
- RECAP - Martinelli, Hennigan Lead Claws to 3-1 Win in Saturday Nightcap - Lakewood BlueClaws
- Charleston 4 Rome 2 - Rome Braves
- Drive Game Story (): Tourists Rally to Defeat Drive 5-4 On - Greenville Drive
- WV Power Game Report- - WVP 3LEX 2 - West Virginia Power
- Merandy Masters GreenJackets in 1-0 Win - Columbia Fireflies
- Hoppers Lose to Delmarva, Finish Homestand 5-2 - Greensboro Grasshoppers
- WV Power Game Notes- - West Virginia Power
- Fireflies Game Notes: April 15 at Augusta (Game 10) - Columbia Fireflies