GAME #2 RECAP: KAN 0, HIC 1: Solorzano\\"s Complete Game a Hard-Luck Loss

News Release

HICKORY, N.C. - Yosmer Solorzano tossed a complete game, but the Intimidators offense came up empty-handed in a 1-0 loss in Hickory on Saturday night at L.P. Frans Stadium in the second game of a scheduled doubleheader. Kannapolis (3-8) split the doubleheader and the 4-game series with the Crawdads.

Solorzano (1-1) limited Hickory to a run on four hits over 5.0 innings, striking out four and walking one while suffering the hard-luck loss in a quality start. The Intimidators backed up their pitcher defensively during the game, including a stellar play by Grant Massey in the second inning when he dove to keep a ball in the infield and from a knee threw out the runner at first base.

The Crawdads broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning when Ti'Quan Forbes belted a Solorzano offering over the left field wall for a solo home run (4), his South Atlantic League-lead-tying fourth of the season, for a 1-0 lead.

Hickory's Sal Mendez spun 5.0 scoreless innings, limiting Kannapolis to two hits and a walk while striking out four in his first start of the season following a pair of relief appearances. Mendez (1-0) earned the win, and relievers Jake Lemon and Christian Torres backed him up with scoreless performances over the final two innings.

Kannapolis is off Sunday before leaving Monday morning for a 3-game series in Asheville where RHP Alec Hansen (0-1, 4.15 ERA) starts for the Intimidators against the Tourists RHP Erick Julio (1-1, 7.36 ERA) on Monday night at 7:05 p.m. The Intimidators return home on Thursday, April 20, to open a 4-game series in Kannapolis against Hickory.


