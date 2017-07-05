Gamache Gives Nationals Walk-Off Win

News Release

WOODBRIDGE, VA -Dan Gamache hit a two-run, walk-off homer in the bottom of the ninth to lead the Potomac Nationals (38-45/5-8) past the Frederick Keys (35-47/4-9) 7-5 on Tuesday night at Pftizner Stadium. It marked the fourth time the Keys had been victimized by a walk-off in 2017, while it pushed the team to a season-low 12 games below .500.

With the game level at five entering the bottom of the ninth, Keys reliever, Karl Triana retired Victor Robles. The right-hander then walked Jack Sundberg to send up Gamache. Playing in his first home game at Pftizner Stadium, Gamache went ahead 3-1 before hitting a two-run blast to rightfield.

Down by as many as four runs, the Keys tied the game in the top of the ninth. Alex Murphy began the inning with a double down the third baseline. Ricardo Andujar came on to pinch run and scored two batters later on a single to left by Armando Araiza. On the play Araiza moved to second on a throwing error by Sundberg and later got to third on an infield single by Ademar Rifaela. Still, the Keys could not get the go-ahead run in as Kyle Schepel got Ryan Mountcastle to pop out.

Potomac jumped out to a 3-0 in the bottom of the second. Thanks to a single by Taylor Gushue and consecutive walks, the Nationals loaded the bases against Brian Gonzalez. The left-hander got a fielder's choice to gun down Gushue at the plate, but a sac-fly and a two-run double by Robles ensured the home team did not come away empty handed.

A sac-fly by David Masters plated Sagdal in the fourth, before the Keys scored the next three runs. Mountcastle went deep off Taylor Guilbeau in the fourth, while Araiza added a two-run blast to left-center one inning later. The Keys catcher ended the game 2-for-4 with three RBIs.

Masters hit a solo shot to left in the sixth, before Shane Hoelscher doubled home Jay Gonzalez from first in the eighth.

Schepel (2-3) retired the side in the ninth to earn the victory, while Triana (2-1) suffered the loss. The two-run blast accounted for both of his runs allowed in 2.1 innings.

