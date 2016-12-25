Gagnon, MacLean and Pitton Earn Promotion to IceCaps

BRAMPTON, ONTARIO - The Brampton Beast, ECHL affiliate of the Montreal Canadiens, announce today that the Beast's AHL affiliate, the St. John's IceCaps have recalled a trio of players from the Beast roster.

Beast forward Mathieu Gagnon has been recalled to the IceCaps. This will be the Montreal native's third call to the IceCaps this season.

Gagnon has proven to be a formidable force both at forward and on defense for the Beast this season and has already collected two goals and two assists for four points in 15 games played, all while collecting 15 penalty minutes.

He has yet to appear in a game for the IceCaps this season.

The IceCaps have also signed forward Brandon MacLean and g oaltender Bryan Pitton to Professional Tryout contracts (PTO).

MacLean, a 29 year old Burlington, Ontario native, will become the fourth player to suit up for the IceCaps under both the Winnipeg Jets and Montreal Canadiens regime, a list that includes former Beast goaltender Eddie Pasquale.

MacLean has been a key offensive contributor for the Beast this season, collecting 10 goals and adding 15 helpers for 25 points in just 27 games, including a goal and an assist in the club's final win before the Christmas break, a 6-1 victory over the Fort Wayne Komets on December 23.

Pitton, a native of Brampton, Ontario, has already suited up for one AHL game with the IceCaps this season and allowed four goals in a close 5-2 loss to the Albany Devils on October 15, 2016.

With the Beast this season, Pitton owns a 2-4-0-2 record to accompany a 5.00 goals against average and a 0.836 save percentage.

The IceCaps will be in Toronto to face the Marlies on December 26, 2016 at Ricoh Coliseum at 3:00pm.

