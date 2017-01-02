Gagne Rejoins Wichita; Leveille Sent to Brampton
January 2, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Wichita Thunder News Release
Wichita, KS- The Wichita Thunder, ECHL affiliate of the Ottawa Senators and powered by Toyota, announced two separate transactions this afternoon. The team has sent forward Daultan Leveille to the Brampton Beast for future and financial considerations. Forward Gabriel Gagne has been reassigned by the Ottawa Senators from the American Hockey League's Binghamton Senators.
Gagne, 20, returns to Wichita after appearing in 13 games for the B-Sens. He was reassigned by Ottawa on December 2nd. Before heading to Binghamton, the Laval, Quebec native recorded seven points (3g, 4a) in 14 games for the Thunder. Gagne was selected in the second round (#36 overall) by the Senators in the 2015 NHL Entry Draft.
