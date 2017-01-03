Gabriel Summoned to Minnesota

January 3, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher on Tuesday announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Kurtis Gabriel from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Gabriel, 23 (4/20/93), has collected one assist and 24 penalty minutes (PIM) in 10 games with Minnesota this season. The 6-foot-4, 211-pound native of Newmarket, Ont., recorded his first career NHL point with an assist on Dec. 7 at Toronto and ranks third on the team in PIM. He has tallied five points (4-15) and 35 PIM in 22 games with Iowa this season. Gabriel owns one assist and 34 PIM in 13 career NHL contests with Minnesota. He was originally selected by Minnesota in the third round (81st overall) of the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.

Iowa embarks on a lengthy road trip and returns home on Monday, Jan. 16 for the first-ever meeting with the San Diego Gulls at 7 PM. It is a Free Parking Monday (until the IEC lots are full, sponsored by Nash Icon and KGGO. Fans may purchase a hotdog for $2 at the game. Those that bring a Subway receipt may purchase a $5 ticket. The Star 102.5 / Subway Combo pack is also available, starting at $12 and includes a ticket, a soda, a hotdog and a Subway Peel-a-Deal.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com. Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

-- IOWA WILD --

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





American Hockey League Stories from January 3, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.