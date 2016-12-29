Gabriel Returns to Iowa Wild

December 29, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release





DES MOINES, IA - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher announced on Thursday the National Hockey League club (NHL) has reassigned forward Kurtis Gabriel to the Iowa Wild, Minnesota's American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate.

Gabriel collected one assist and 24 penalty minutes in 10 games with Minnesota this season after his callup on Dec. 1. The 6-foot-4, 211-pound native of Newmarket, ONT, recorded his first career NHL point with an assist on Dec. 7 at Toronto and ranks second on the Minnesota Wild in penalty minutes.

He has tallied four points (3-14) and 35 penalty minutes in 20 games with Iowa this season. Over his NHL career, Gabriel has one assist and 34 penalty minutes in 13 career NHL contests with Minnesota. Gabriel is Iowa's all-time leader in penalty minutes with 312 over 161 games from 2013-date. He also has 18 goals and 16 assists for 34 points during his time in Iowa.

The Iowa Wild will play in Rockford on Friday prior to returning home to play the Chicago Wolves on Saturday, Dec. 31 at 3 PM.

2016-17 Iowa Wild regular season single-game tickets are on sale now. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter @IAWILD or like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

The Iowa Wild 2016-17 season is presented by Mercy Medical Center: and runs from October through April. Fans may purchase seats to see any of the team's 38 regular season home games at Wells Fargo Arena. Season tickets to see the Wild play its 2016-17 season at Wells Fargo Arena start at just $10 per game. For more information on tickets, including ticket plans and group seating, please contact the Wild ticket office by calling 515-564-8700 or go to www.iowawild.com.

Fans may purchase single-game tickets multiple ways, either through the team's website - www.Iowawild.com, the Wells Fargo Arena box office or participating Hy-Vee food stores. Tickets are available online at www.Iowawild.com under the single game tickets tab. The Wells Fargo Arena box office is open Monday - Friday from 10:00 a.m. - 5:30 p.m., Saturdays from 10:00 a.m. - 2:00 p.m. and closed on Sunday. For Saturday game days, the box office will open at 10 a.m. For Sunday game days the box office will open at 12 p.m. Fans may also purchase tickets by calling 1-844-55-HYVEE or by visiting participating Hy-Vee food stores locations in the greater Des Moines area. Those interested may also visit www.hy-veetix.com. Fans interested in buying full-season tickets, or smaller season packages may call the Iowa Wild front office at 515-564-8700.

