G John Muse Recalled, Matesevac Added as EBUG

Reading, PA - The Royals signed Brian Matesevac as an emergency back-up goaltender (EBUG) Wednesday and netminder John Muse has been recalled from loan by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. The Royals host the Wheeling Nailers Wednesday at 7:00 p.m.

Muse is a 7th-year professional from East Falmouth, MA. He sports a 6-3-1-0 record, 2.51 goals against average and .923 save percentage with Reading. The 2012 Kelly Cup Champion has played in 159 AHL games, going 76-57-9-8 with a 2.66 GAA and .914 sv%. In 2013-14, Muse led Charlotte (AHL) with 27 wins and five shutouts.

Matesevac previously served as an EBUG for the Royals in 2013. Originally from Elizabethtown, PA, he works as a physical therapist in Millersburg. From 2006-10, he appeared in 72 ACHA games with Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Next Home Game

In the Royals' next home game, it's $5 Green Zone tickets as a special holiday gift to you! The team hosts a special postgame autograph session and takes on Wheeling on Wed., Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m., presented by Rieck's Printing. Purchase $5 Tickets here.

Teddy Bear Toss

Reading hosts the Nailers again on Sat., Dec. 16 with the annual Teddy Bear Toss game and Ugly Sweater Jerseys. Plus, the first 2,000 fans receive a Royals Christmas ornament, presented by Met-Ed. Tickets are available here.

Santa Sacks Holiday Gift

Santa Sacks are back! Get an autographed Royals puck and come out to three of our biggest games for just $30.

- Sat., Jan. 20 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Slapshot Star Wars bobblehead giveaway, THON Night, Star Wars jerseys)

- Fri., Feb. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Pink in the Rink, knit scarf giveaway)

- Sat., Mar. 17 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Brampton (Yannick Tifu number retired, Meet WWE Million Dollar Man)

- Sat., Mar. 24 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (Kelly Cup Tribute puck giveaway, Autism Awareness jerseys)

- Sat., Apr. 7 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Norfolk (FANdemonium, fan appreciation, fan's choice giveaway)

- Call 610-898-PUCK and tickets are available here.

$5 Tickets to 3 December games

As a special holiday gift, The Royals are pleased to announce $5 tickets in the Green Zone to three upcoming games in December!

- Wed., Dec. 6 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Wheeling (postgame autographs) | Sun., Dec. 17 at 4:00 p.m. vs. Adirondack (dollar dogs and player photo) | Thurs., Dec. 28 at 7:00 p.m. vs. Worcester (special Flyers jerseys, aPHILLYation night)

