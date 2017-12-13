News Release

Reading, PA - The Royals signed Brian Matesevac as an emergency back-up goaltender (EBUG) and netminder John Muse has been recalled from loan by the Lehigh Valley Phantoms.

Muse is a 7th-year professional from East Falmouth, MA. He sports a 6-3-1-0 record, 2.51 goals against average and .923 save percentage with Reading. The 2012 Kelly Cup Champion has played in 159 AHL games, going 76-57-9-8 with a 2.66 GAA and .914 sv%. In 2013-14, Muse led Charlotte (AHL) with 27 wins and five shutouts.

Matesevac previously served as an EBUG for the Royals in 2013. Originally from Elizabethtown, PA, he works as a physical therapist in Millersburg. From 2006-10, he appeared in 72 ACHA games with Indiana University of Pennsylvania.

Reading hosts the Nailers again on Sat., Dec. 16 with the annual Teddy Bear Toss game and Ugly Sweater Jerseys.

