G John Muse Recalled by Lehigh Valley, F Chris McCarthy Returned to Reading

News Release

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms, proud AHL affiliate of the Philadelphia Flyers, have recalled from loan goaltender John Muse from the Reading Royals of the ECHL and have returned on loan forward Chris McCarthy to Reading .

A 29-year-old netminder from East Falmouth, Massachusetts, Muse is in his seventh professional season and has produced an impressive 17-5-1 overall record in 23 games with the Royals this year to go along with two shutouts, a 2.25 goals-against average and 0.932 save percentage .

Across 162 career AHL outings, he's compiled a 78-58-6 overall mark, eight shutouts, a 2.65 goals-against average and 0.914 save percentage during time with the Phantoms, Rochester Americans, Texas Stars, Charlotte Checkers and Portland Pirates.

A 26-year-old forward from Collegeville, Pennsylvania, McCarthy is in his fourth pro campaign and has already tallied 13 goals, 12 assists and 25 total points in 40 games with Reading. Across 146 career ECHL outings, he's notched 47 goals, 64 assists and 111 points in time with the Royals and Greenville Road Warriors.

Winners of five of their last seven games (5-1-1), the red-hot Phantoms return from the AHL's All-Star Break tonight when they welcome the Charlotte Checkers, AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, to PPL Center for a 7:05 p.m. clash . A limited number of tickets remain for tonight's game and are available HERE.

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful third campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team posted its highest win total (48) and highest standings point total (101) in more than a decade.


