G John Muse, F Alex Krushelnyski and F Steven Swavely Loaned to Reading from Lehigh Valley

Reading, PA - Goaltender John Muse, forward Alex Krushelnyski and forward Steven Swavely have been returned on loan to the Reading Royals from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, the Philadelphia Flyers' proud affiliates announced Tuesday. Subsequently, the Royals have released goaltender Brad Barone, defenseman Tim Boyle and forward Jack Ceglarski.

Muse was named Warrior Hockey ECHL Goaltender of the Month in January, registering a 9-2-0-0 record, 1.97 goals against average and .940 save percentage in 11 games. Along with a 17-5-1-0 record, Muse ranks second in the league with a .932 save percentage and fifth with a 2.25 goals against average. He is 12-2-0-0 in his last 14 Royals appearances. Over 76 ECHL games, the Boston College graduate is 44-21-5-6 with three shutouts, a 2.74 goals against average and .914 save percentage.

The native of East Falmouth, MA is 3-1-0-0 with the Phantoms this season (2.09 GAA, .931 sv.%). On Feb. 2, Muse made 38 saves to catapult Lehigh Valley to a come-from-behind, 3-2, victory vs. Charlotte.

Krushelnyski has three goals and six assists in 21 games with Lehigh Valley this season. The fourth-year professional is more than a point per game player with the Royals (11 goals, 23 points, 20 games). Krushelnyski tops Reading with a plus-21 rating. The Bloomfield Hills, MI native stands 6-foot, 183 pounds and has recorded 60 goals and 157 points in 165 ECHL games.

The Reading, PA native Swavely last played with Reading Dec. 9, 2017. Over 19 games with the AHL, he has two goals and four points. In 21 Royals games, the second-year professional has registered five goals and 13 points. A graduate of the University of Maine, Swavely tallied 39 points (18 goals) in his first season with the Royals.

Ceglarski (18 GP) and Boyle (3 GP) combined for a minus-one rating in 21 games with the Royals.

Reading completes six-game road trip Wed., Feb. 7 at 7:00 p.m. at Worcester. Reading is next at home Fri., Feb. 16 vs. Cincinnati at 7:00 p.m. for Hockey N' Heels Night, featuring a pink knit hat giveaway from Sweet Streets Desserts and a special ladies-only pampering session and gift certificate giveaway from Bell Tower.

Hockey 'N Heels and Princess Night on Fri., Feb 16 vs. CIN at 7:00 p.m. Pink in the Rink, Pink Ice, special jerseys on Sat., Feb 17 vs. BRM at 7:00 p.m. PAW Patrol, Battle of the Badges, Faith and Family and Jerry "The King" Lawler on Sun., Feb 18 vs. WHL at 4:00 p.m.

Before the Royals drop the puck with the Nailers, the Reading Police and Fire Departments match up against the Allentown Police and Fire at 12:30 p.m. in the Battle for the FirstStates Cup XIII at 12:30 p.m. Tickets are available here to help raise money for the children of policemen and firefighters. Meet WWE Hall-of-Famer Jerry "The King" Lawler on Pro Wrestling Night (Tower Health). Plus, it's Faith and Family Night and dollar dog day, presented by Safe Berks, Berks Packing and Coca-Cola. First 1,000 kids (14 & under) will receive a Slapshot T-shirt thanks to Bethany Children's Home. Also check out a postgame skate presented by Body Zone. About the Royals The Royals have been owned by serial entrepreneur Jack Gulati since 2014 and are in their 17th ECHL season. Proudly affiliated with the NHL's Philadelphia Flyers and AHL's Lehigh Valley Phantoms, Reading plays in the Santander Arena, located in downtown Reading, PA at 700 Penn Street. The Royals won the Kelly Cup in 2013, have made the playoffs in eight straight seasons and are four-time division champions.

