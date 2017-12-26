G Alex Lyon Returned to Lehigh Valley

News Release

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have returned on loan goaltender Alex Lyon to Lehigh Valley.

A 25-year-old goaltender from Baudette, Minnesota, Lyon is in the midst of his second professional season and has produced an 8-6-1 mark in 16 games with the Phantoms this season to go along with a 3.31 goals-against average and 0.894 save percentage . In parts of two seasons with Lehigh Valley, he's compiled a 35-20-6 overall mark along with four shutouts, a 2.88 goals-against average and 0.908 save percentage.

The Phantoms return from the AHL's holiday break on Wednesday, December 27 when the team travels to the Mohegan Sun Arena in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton for a 7:05 p.m. clash with the Penguins .

Lehigh Valley then returns to action at PPL Center this Friday, December 29 and Saturday, December 30 when it welcomes the Charlotte Checkers, AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, to town for a two-game series. A limited number of tickets remain for this weekend's game and can be purchased online HERE.

The Phantoms are coming off an incredibly successful third campaign in the Lehigh Valley playing at the state-of-the-art PPL Center in which the team posted its highest win total (48) and highest standings point total (101) in more than a decade. Established in 1996, the Phantoms spent their first 13 seasons at the Spectrum in Philadelphia before re-locating to Glens Falls, New York in 2009 where the team spent the next five seasons as the Adirondack Phantoms. A new era of Phantoms hockey began in the fall of 2014 when the Lehigh Valley Phantoms began play at the state-of-the-art PPL Center. Through 21 incredibly successful campaigns, the Phantoms have qualified for the Calder Cup Playoffs 11 times and have captured two Calder Cup Championships (1998, 2005), two Conference Championships (1998, 2005), two Regular Season Titles (1996-97, 1997-98) and four Division Championships (1996-97, 1997-98, 1998-99, 2003-04).

