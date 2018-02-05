G Alex Lyon Returned to Lehigh Valley, G John Muse Returned to Reading
February 5, 2018 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Lehigh Valley Phantoms News Release
Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have returned on loan goaltender Alex Lyon . Meanwhile, the Phantoms have returned on loan goaltender John Muse to the Reading Royals of the ECHL.
A 25-year-old goaltender from Baudette, Minnesota, Lyon is in his second professional season and has compiled a 13-8-2 overall record in 24 games with Lehigh Valley this year to go along with a 2.90 goals-against average and 0.910 save percentage. Through 71 career AHL appearances, he's amassed a 40-22-7 mark along with four shutouts, a 2.79 goals-against average and 0.911 save percentage.
A 29-year-old netminder from East Falmouth, Massachusetts, Muse is in his seventh professional campaign and has produced an impressive 17-5-1 overall record in 23 games with the Royals this year to go along with two shutouts, a 2.25 goals-against average and 0.932 save percentage.
Winners of six of their last nine games (6-2-1), the red-hot Phantoms return to action with three games at PPL Center this week. Lehigh Valley returns to the frozen surface this Wednesday, February 7 when it welcomes the Charlotte Checkers, AHL affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, to downtown Allentown for the final time this season. A limited number of tickets remain for Wednesday's game and are available HERE.
Reserve your group outings for the 2017-2018 season of Phantoms hockey. For more information on how to reserve your seat at PPL Center to the hottest ticket in town, call the Phantoms front office today at 610-224-GOAL [4625]!
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from February 5, 2018
- Jets Recall Lemieux & Petan from the Moose; - Manitoba Moose
- Griffins Recall McCarron and Tansey from Toledo - Grand Rapids Griffins
- G Alex Lyon Returned to Lehigh Valley, G John Muse Returned to Reading - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Muse (38 Saves) Backstops Phantoms 3-2 Triumph at PPL Center - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Flames Recall Marek Hrivik, Reassign Andrew Mangiapane to Stockton - Stockton Heat
- San Diego Gulls Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- Wolf Pack Weekly - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Toronto's Andreas Johnsson Named CCM/AHL Player of the Week - AHL
- Eight Former Griffins to Participate in 2018 Winter Olympics - Grand Rapids Griffins
- PROVIDENCE BRUINS 2, HARTFORD WOLF PACK 1 (OT) - Hartford Wolf Pack
- PEDAN PROPELS PENGUINS PAST BEARS, 4-1 - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- RECAP: THUNDERBIRDS 1, SOUND TIGERS 0 - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
- P-BRUINS PREVAIL 2-1 IN OVERTIME BEHIND CZARNIK'S TWO GOALS - Providence Bruins
- MONSTERS FIGHT TO THE FINISH IN 4-2 LOSS TO GRIFFINS - Cleveland Monsters
- BACHMAN'S BIG NIGHT CARRIES COMETS TO WIN OVER CRUNCH - Utica Comets
- LATE GOAL DEFEATS CHECKERS IN LEHIGH VALLEY - Charlotte Checkers
- CRUNCH FALL TO COMETS, 3-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Hogs Return from Break for Clash with Moose - Rockford IceHogs
- Coyotes Recall Hill from Tucson - Tucson Roadrunners
- Jets Reading Takes Flight Visits - Manitoba Moose
- F Tyrell Goulbourne Returned to Lehigh Valley - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Anaheim Ducks Announce Roster Move - San Diego Gulls
- Comets Sign Goaltender Mitch Gillam to PTO - Utica Comets
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.