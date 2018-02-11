G Alex Lyon Recalled by Flyers, G John Muse Recalled to Lehigh Valley

Lehigh Valley, PA - The Philadelphia Flyers, parent club of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, have recalled from loan goaltender Alex Lyon. Meanwhile, the Phantoms have recalled from loan goaltender John Muse from the Reading Royals of the ECHL.

A 25-year-old goaltender from Baudette, Minnesota, Lyon is in his second professional season and has compiled a 15-8-2 overall record in 26 games with Lehigh Valley this year to go along with a 2.83 goals-against average and 0.911 save percentage. Through 73 career AHL appearances, he's amassed a 42-22-7 mark along with four shutouts, a 2.77 goals-against average and 0.912 save percentage.

Lyon made his NHL debut on January 31 at Washington and has posted a 0-1-0 record in three games with Philadelphia this season to go along with a 3.93 goals-against average and 0.860 save percentage.

A 29-year-old netminder from East Falmouth, Massachusetts, Muse is in his seventh professional campaign and has produced an impressive 17-5-2 overall record in 24 games with the Royals this year to go along with two shutouts, a 2.27 goals-against average and 0.930 save percentage.

Winners of three straight games and nine of their last 12 overall (9-2-1), the red-hot Phantoms return to action this Tuesday, February 13 when the team heads to Bridgeport for a 7:00 p.m. clash with the Sound Tigers.

