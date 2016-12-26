Fwd: Minnesota Wild Recalls Jordan Schroeder from Iowa
December 26, 2016 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release
SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Jordan Schroeder (pronounced SHRAY-duhr) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).
Schroeder, 26 (9/29/90), has collected one goal in four games with Minnesota and 18 points (6-1218) in 25 games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound native of Lakeville, Minn., has recorded 28 points (12-1628) in 111 career NHL contests with Vancouver and Minnesota. He was selected by Vancouver in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and wears jersey No. 10 with the Wild.
Minnesota visits the Nashville Predators Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North and KOOL 107.9 FM.
For information about Minnesota Wild Season Tickets or to join the Wild Warming House, the only way to secure future season tickets, visit tickets.wild.com or contact a Wild Ticket Sales Representative at 651-222-WILD.
Visit www.wild.com/pressbox for the latest news and information from the team including press releases, game notes, postgame notes, multimedia content and daily statistics.
-- WILD --
• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
American Hockey League Stories from December 26, 2016
- Hershey Snags Rivalry Verdict 5-2 in 2016 Home Finale - Lehigh Valley Phantoms
- Wolves Sink Admirals for Third Straight Game - Chicago Wolves
- Fwd: Minnesota Wild Recalls Jordan Schroeder from Iowa - Iowa Wild
- Devils' Third Period Push Comes up Short - Albany Devils
- Iowa Hogties Rockford 4-1 - Iowa Wild
- WOLF PACK GAME RECAP - Hartford Wolf Pack 5, Bridgeport Sound Tigers - Hartford Wolf Pack
- Avalanche Recall Goaltender Jeremy Smith - San Antonio Rampage
- B-Sens Give up Two-Goal Lead in 5-4 Loss to Penguins - Binghamton Senators
- RECAP: Pens Defeat Sens, 5-4, in Offensive Showcase - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins
- Crunch Suffer First Loss to Amerks, 5-1 - Syracuse Crunch
- Two Goals in Second, Third Period Lead P-Bruins over Devils 4-2 - Providence Bruins
- Ontario Reign Weekly: Reign Race Through Pacific Division to Close 2016 - Ontario Reign
- RECAP | IceCaps Nip Marlies 2-1 on Boxing Day - St. John's IceCaps
- Tampa Bay Lightning Reassign Cory Conacher, Erik Condra, Tanner - Syracuse Crunch
- Canucks Reassign Laplante from Alaska to Utica - Utica Comets
- Week 11: IceHogs Extend Winning Streak to Three Games - Rockford IceHogs
- Ontario Reign Add Defenseman Alexx Privitera - Ontario Reign
- Condors NHL Alumni-Celebrity Game Participants Announced - Bakersfield Condors
- Ontario Reign Game Preview: Reign Host Condors on Frozen Princess Night Tonight - Ontario Reign
- Sound Tigers Battle Wolf Pack on Marvel Night - Bridgeport Sound Tigers
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.