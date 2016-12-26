Fwd: Minnesota Wild Recalls Jordan Schroeder from Iowa

SAINT PAUL, Minn. - Minnesota Wild General Manager Chuck Fletcher today announced the National Hockey League (NHL) club has recalled forward Jordan Schroeder (pronounced SHRAY-duhr) from the Iowa Wild of the American Hockey League (AHL).

Schroeder, 26 (9/29/90), has collected one goal in four games with Minnesota and 18 points (6-1218) in 25 games with Iowa this season. The 5-foot-9, 179-pound native of Lakeville, Minn., has recorded 28 points (12-1628) in 111 career NHL contests with Vancouver and Minnesota. He was selected by Vancouver in the first round (22nd overall) of the 2009 NHL Entry Draft and wears jersey No. 10 with the Wild.

Minnesota visits the Nashville Predators Tuesday at 7 p.m. CT on FOX Sports North and KOOL 107.9 FM.

