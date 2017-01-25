Fury FC Sign Tottenham Hotspur Product Sergio Manesio

OTTAWA, ON - The roster for Ottawa Fury FC continues to take shape on the horizon of the start of training camp that opens next week. Today, Fury FC GM and Head Coach Paul Dalglish announced the signing of Cleveland State University prodigy Sergio Manesio, pending league and federation approval. Manesio is a product of both Tottenham Hotspurs and West Brom's youth academy.

"Sergio was the Defensive Player of the Year in back-to-back seasons with a great pedigree from Tottenham and West Brom," said Dalglish. "He's a winner first and foremost. He has a great character, great determination to win and fits in the culture we're trying to create here."

Manesio joins Fury FC following an impressive four years with the Cleveland State University Vikings where he started all 69 games and in addition to his sound defensive play, notched 16 goals including 5 match-winners. The 5-foot-10 defensive midfielder earned back-to-back Horizon League Defensive Player of the Year awards, while also being selected on the All-Horizon League Team in both years.

The London, England native developed in the Tottenham Hotspurs Youth Academy from U11-U15 followed by a move to West Brom where he featured in their Youth squad from U16-U18. The Angola-born Englishman opted to take his game to North American to feature in the NCAA at Cleveland State where he majored in finance.

"I am very excited to be signing with Ottawa Fury FC," said Manesio. "Becoming a professional soccer player is a dream come true for me. I am extremely grateful and thankful that the club and coaches are giving me this wonderful opportunity."

"The team plays an attractive style of soccer, which fits my style perfectly. This is very important for me, as it will allow me to smoothly adjust to the team's philosophy. I would like to thank God, my family, friends and coaches over the years for helping me get to this point. Now the real hard work begins."

Fury FC will open their 2017 training camp with entry medicals held at TD Place from February 1-3, before taking part in their first training session at the RA Centre the following Monday, February 6. The club will train daily at the RA Centre with the exception of a weeklong camp (February 19-26) at IMG Academy in Bradenton, Florida - the world's foremost authority in athlete development.

About Ottawa Fury FC

Ottawa Fury FC is professional soccer team representing Canada's capital in the 30-team United Soccer League (USL). Established in 2011, Fury FC began play in 2014 in the North American Soccer League. In just their second season, the Fury claimed the Fall Season Championship and reached the Championship Final. In their fourth season, the club will compete in one of the fastest growing leagues in the world - the USL. Ottawa Fury FC is owned and operated by the Ottawa Sports and Entertainment Group (OSEG) and play out of TD Place at Lansdowne.

About the USL

The United Soccer League is the fastest growing professional soccer league in the world with teams in 19 states and three Canadian provinces. Since 2014, the USL has doubled in size and established a sizeable North American footprint with strong ownership, experienced executives and regional rivalries.

