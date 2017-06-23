Fury FC Look to Extend Home Winning Streak

News Release

OTTAWA, ON - Coming off of a clutch win earlier in the week over Orlando in front of a USL School Day record crowd, Ottawa Fury FC look to extend their home winning streak to five games and continue their climb the USL Eastern Conference standings when they face New York Red Bulls II on Saturday afternoon.

Fury FC hold a two-point advantage over Red Bulls II in the tightly contested Eastern Conference adding further value to the three points up for grabs on Saturday. The last time these two sides met, Ottawa escaped with all three points with an impressive come-from-behind win erasing a 3-2 deficit to claim the 4-3 win. The goals in that fixture came from Tucker Hume, Sito, Michael Salazar and Ryan Williams.

While they will be looking to convert more offensive chances against New York on Saturday, Fury FC will also try to continue their defensive success as they have only conceded two goals in their last four games.

After picking up his fifth clean sheet of the season on Tuesday, Callum Irving is currently tied for second in the league for clean sheets and his distribution abilities have proven beneficial to Ottawa's attack.

Fatigue could perhaps prove a concern for Paul Dalglish's side, however, he was able to give his leading scorers Ryan Williams and Sito the day off on Tuesday in that 1-0 win over Orlando. With Steevan Dos Santos and Carl Haworth both now back in the line-up and match fitness improving, Dalglish has ample depth in his attacking players. Saturday's affair will mark Ottawa's third contest in eight days.

After losing to Ottawa on May 20, New York bounced back with back-to-back wins against Charleston and Richmond, before losing their last two games. Red Bulls II lost 3-0 against Louisville on June 11, before dropping a 2-0 decision against Bethlehem five days later.

While New York has the second best offence in the Eastern Conference with 22 goals scored through 14 games, the club also has also the worst defensive record in the East, having allowed 28 goals.

Ottawa will once again have to keep an eye on Red Bulls II leading point-getter, Vincent Bezecourt who is tied for first in USL for assists, with 6, and is tied for eleventh in scoring, with five goals.

