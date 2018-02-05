Fuel Unveil "Hockey for Indy" Initiative

INDIANAPOLIS - The ECHL's Indy Fuel are proud to introduce Monday the "Hockey For Indy" program, a new community initiative created to promote and celebrate respect and inclusion in the hockey community. The Fuel will be working with a number of national and local organizations to help share the sport of hockey around Central Indiana, culminating with the first Hockey For Indy game at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Friday, February 23.

"The objective of our Hockey For Indy initiative is simple: we want to give as many people a chance to enjoy a Fuel game in a friendly and respectful environment as we can - regardless of their age, race, gender, nationality, ability, sexual orientation, or socio-economic status," said Brent Hollerud, the Fuel's Director of Marketing. "Through working with a number of fantastic local organizations, we are looking forward to sharing the great sport of hockey with new audiences in our community."

In the spirit of the NHL's "Hockey Is For Everyone" initiative which takes place each February, the Fuel's new program aims to introduce new fans to the sport, through both community outreach and hosting the Hockey For Indy themed game on February 23. As part of the program, the Fuel are teaming up with the Big Brothers, Big Sisters of Central Indiana, The Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville, Indy Pride, Inc., the Indiana Youth Group, the You Can Play Project, and other organizations to spread the message of respect and inclusion.

For more information on the Hockey For Indy program, and for updates on what is happening throughout the month, follow the #HockeyForIndy hashtag on the Fuel's social media channels.

About the Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville: The Boys & Girls Club of Noblesville provides low-cost, high quality after school and out of school programming to local K-12 youth. BGCN is dedicated to inspiring and enabling all young people to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens by promoting academic success, leadership, character, health and physical development.

About Indy Pride, Inc.: Indy Pride, Inc. exists to unite and serve its members and the LGBTQ community of Central Indiana through leadership development, educational and support programs, and community events that achieve inclusivity, equality, strong community connections, and awareness of LGBTQ issues.

About the You Can Play Project: You Can Play is dedicated to ensuring equality, respect and safety for all athletes, without regard to sexual orientation and/or gender identity. You Can Play works to guarantee that athletes are given a fair opportunity to compete, judged by other athletes and fans alike, and only by what they contribute to the sport or their team's success. You Can Play seeks to challenge the culture of locker rooms and spectator areas by focusing only on an athlete's skills, work ethic and competitive spirit.

