Fuel Suffer Two-Game Sweep to Quad City

January 29, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - On Sunday at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, the Indy Fuel closed an extended 6-games' home stand by dropping a 5-1 decision to the visiting Quad City Mallards. In the process, Quad City completed a sweep of the two-games' series while running their winning streak to 4-victories in a row in as many trips to Indianapolis thus far this season.

Similar to last night when the Mallards defeated Indy, 7-2, the opening period told the tale of the tape. On Sunday, the visitors struck with a pair of goals to gain a 2-0 advantage at the first intermission.

Also, like last night, the Fuel appeared to climb back into contention when recently-acquired right wing Cason Hohmann connected on an electrifying breakaway flight, set up by All-Star Alex Wideman, at the 3:33 mark of the middle stanza, dwindling the deficit to 2-1.

However, the "Greenheads" had other plans, answering with 3-consecutive goals with the latter two coming in the third period.

Quad City outshot the Fuel, 34-28 and outscored Indy in the series, 12-3. Fuel goaltender Eric Levine absorbed the defeat despite making 29-saves while C.J. Motte brushed aside 27-Indy attempts in earning his 5th victory in 6-outings this season against the Fuel.

Indy completes the extended 6-games' home stand with a 6(2-4-0) record, registering only 9-goals during their home stay. The Fuel are 7(1-4-2) on the campaign against Quad City.

The Fuel complete the month of January with a 13(5-8-0) mark as they embark on their February slate, beginning next Friday night at Cincinnati where they will renew their arch-rivalry with the Cyclones at 7:35 pm.

The Fuel's next home appearance is set for next Saturday night, February 4th when their Indiana archenemies from Fort Wayne come to town for the first time this season in a 7:35 pm face-off on Scout Camp-Out Night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Next Home Game: Saturday, February 4 vs. Fort Wayne Komets - 7:35 p.m. (Scout Campout) All scouts in attendance will receive a free patch and have the opportunity to take a shot on the Indiana Farmers Coliseum ice after the game! Scouts are also invited to stick around after the game for movie screening on the jumbotron and an overnight campout on the concourse!

