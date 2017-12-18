Fuel Suffer Second Straight Setback to Komets

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - The Fort Wayne Komets struck with a pair of goals in the second and third periods to defeat the Indy Fuel Saturday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 5-2. In the process, the Fuel saw their season-high 4-game win streak halted as the Komets completed the sweep of the two-games' home-and-home series between the two Indiana rivals. Both Fort Wayne victories were by identical 5-2 results this weekend.

For a second consecutive night, the Fuel gained a 1-0 lead when Mike Neal, as he did last night in Fort Wayne, delivered the game's first goal with this one coming on the power play at the 6:42 mark of the opening period. However, the lead, once again, was short-lived when Shawn Szydlowski blazed his first of his 3-goal "hat trick" less than 4-minutes later to knot the contest at 1-1.

After falling behind 2-1 in the middle stanza, the Fuel battled back when center Cam Reid tied it with his 7th of the campaign at the 10:47 mark. However, once again, the Komets countered swiftly and immediately as Szydlowski uncorked his second of the night on the Komets first power play of the game. Szydlowski's strike was stoked a mere 1:38 after Indy had deadlocked it.

The Szydlowski PPG sparked a spree of 3-unanswered Fort Wayne goals with the latter two gathered in the third period as Mason Baptista connected on a shorthanded goal before Szydlowski completed his "hat trick" to cement the Fort Wayners latest success at the expense of the Fuel.

Szydlowski (3-1-4) and Baptista (1-3-4) spearheaded the victors attack and goaltender Mike Hauser made 45-saves as the Fuel outshot the Ks, 47-46. Indy's 47-shots were the most for this season. Fuel goaltender Matt Tomkins faced a Fort Wayne 46-shots salvo, absorbing the loss for the home team.

The Fuel are now 3(0-3-0) against the Komets thus far this season, having captured only one of the last 12-meetings; 12(1-8-3). The third period has been the Komets calling card against the Fuel. Through 3-games this season the Komets have outscored the Fuel in the third period, 8-1 and 31-5 over the last dozen decisions between the two teams.

The Fuel will continue their pre-Christmas schedule 3-games' home stand Wednesday night, December 20th at 7:05 pm when they tackle Kalamazoo at Indiana Farmers Coliseum on "Report Card Night." Then on Saturday night, December 23rd, the Fuel will see Cincinnati for the first time this season in a 7:35 showdown before the brief Christmas break.

