Fuel Succumb to Late Fort Wayne Rally

February 4, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - In an all-out effort Saturday night before the second largest crowd of the season at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum of 5,526, the Indy Fuel could not secure three one-goal advantages in bowing to the Fort Wayne Komets, 6-4.

It was a late Komets 3-goal rally in 3:25, beginning with 4:35 remaining in regulation time and a 4-goal third period resurgence overall that produced Fort Wayne's 4th victory in as many meetings this season between the two in-state rivals. The victors spiced their zesty comeback counterattack with a pair of power play goals as they rained a 23-shot siege on Fuel goaltender Jake Hildebrand in that fateful final for the Fuel.

Indy achieved leads of 1-0 in the opening period, 3-2 after two stanzas and 4-3 in the third stanza only to see the Komets roar back to ultimately overcome the home team.

Josh Shalla (FG/PPG), Tyler Barnes (GTG), Alex Wideman and Matt Rupert each made connection for the Fuel with the Wideman and Rupert strikes creating Indy's second and third leads of the night of 3-2 and 4-3. Wideman also added one assist while Cason Hohmann authored a pair of helpers in the defeat.

Fort Wayne outshot the Fuel 51-30; 36-17 in the latter two periods combined. The Komets 23-first period shots and 51-total shots were the most that the Fuel have permitted in each of those respective departments this season. The third period continues to be the Fuel's demise against Fort Wayne this season, having been outscored by the Komets, 14-2.

Indy has now dropped 4-in a row and 7 of its last 9-starts while its record within the Central Division is lowered to 17(4-11-2).

Next up for the men of the Fuel will be 3-games in 3-days next weekend including a rematch against the Komets in Fort Wayne next Friday night at 8:00 pm with the broadcast on CBS Sports 1430. After a trip to Kalamazoo to be hosted by the Wings the following night, next Saturday night, the Fuel return home for their second of only three home games for the month of February next Sunday, February 12th, a 3:05 pm matinee affair against the Brampton Beast on "Family Fun Day."

Next Home Game: Sunday, February 12 vs. Brampton Beast - 3:05 p.m. (Family Fun Day) Join the Fuel for an afternoon the whole family can enjoy, complete with a post-game skate with the team! Bring your own skates, or take advantage of our free skate rental on a first come, first served basis. Grab a few photos and autographs from your favorite players as you hit the ice where the Fuel play!

Single-game tickets are now available for the third season of Fuel hockey in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office or at all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket Plans of all sizes are also available, from Full-Season Plans to six and three-game packages, in addition to Group Ticket options. Learn more by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com or calling 317-925-FUEL. Stay up to date throughout the offseason by following the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and don't forget to 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

