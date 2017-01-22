Fuel Split Weekend Series; Blanked 4-0 by Cyclones

January 22, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





FUEL SPLIT WEEKEND SERIES; BLANKED 4-0 BY CYCLONES

Mark Visentin turns aside 36 shots; three-goal first period wins it for Cincinnati

(By Terry Ficorelli)

INDIANAPOLIS - After absorbing a 3-0 shutout loss to the home standing Indy Fuel Saturday night, the Cincinnati Cyclones turned the tables less than 24-hours later in claiming a 4-0 shutout victory of their own Sunday afternoon at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Spurred by the stellar 36-saves shutout goaltending of Mark Visentin and a three-goal opening period uprising, the Cyclones halted a 4-game losing streak while the Fuel completed the first half of their extended 6-games' home stand with a mark of 3(1-2-0).

Dominic Zombo spearheaded the victors 4-goal attack with a pair of goals while Jordan Sims and Seth Ambroz caged singletons.

Ambroz goal struck at 6:48 of the first frame proved to be the winning goal as it ignited the Cyclones first period "trifecta." Sims added 2-assists for a 3-point performance.

The Fuel outshot the Cincinnatians, 36-35 with 30 of those shots registered over the latter two periods. It marked only the 10th time in 41-games that Indy has outshot the opposition this season.

With the win, Cincinnati reclaimed the lead in the 12-games' season series at 9(5-4-0), posting their second triumph in 5-decisions in Indianapolis.

It is the second time this season that the Fuel have been shutout. The first time coming back on November 4th in Fort Wayne where the Fuel also bowed by the replica result of 4-0.

The Fuel's 6-games' home stand continues next weekend in the form of another 3-home games in 3-days. The Rapid City Rush make their lone appearance of the year on Friday night, January 28th in a 7:35 face-off before Central Division rival Quad City comes calling for a pair of games both Saturday night, January 28th at 7:35 pm and Sunday afternoon at 3:05 pm.

Next Home Game: Friday, January 27 vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:35 p.m. (Raising Hope Through Hockey) The Fuel and Community Heat Network team up to support suicide prevention efforts and to take out the stigma surrounding mental health. In conjunction with Community Health Network Foundation's Raising Hope campaign, and with help from local schools, fans can learn more how to help out this important cause.

Single-game tickets are now available for the third season of Fuel hockey in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office or at all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket Plans of all sizes are also available, from Full-Season Plans to six and three-game packages, in addition to Group Ticket options. Learn more by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com or calling 317-925-FUEL. Stay up to date throughout the offseason by following the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and don't forget to 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

