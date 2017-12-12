Fuel Rebound with Three Unanswered Goals to Defeat Quad City

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel rallied from a 1-0 second period deficit with three unanswered goals to overcome the Quad City Mallards at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 3-1. In the process, the men of the Fuel capped an extended 6-games' home stand with an even mark of 6(3-3-0).

In halting a two-games losing spell, Indy launched its comeback counterattack at the 10:33 mark of the middle frame when center Ryan Rupert fired his second goal in as many games and his 4th of the season on the power play with his club enjoying a 2-man advantage. The Ryan Rupert strike equalized matters at 1-1 heading into the third period. The Fuel dominated the second stanza, outshooting the visitors with a season's single period best 18 shots while allowing a season-low 5 shots against in the same stanza. The Fuel climaxed their comeback effort in the final frame when defenseman Brandon Anselmini broke the tie with his first goal of the season off masterful arrangements from the Matt Rupert, Ryan Rupert twin brothers' combination at 7:20. The Anselmini goal was struck just :03 after Indy's third power play advantage of the night had ended. The Fuel sealed the contest when right wing Johnny McInnis flashed in behind the Mallards defense and stashed an empty net goal at the 19:27 mark. It was McInnis third goal of the season and his first since his acquisition by the Fuel.

The Indy power play was 1-3; the Mallards were 0-3. The Fuel outshot Quad City, 37-30, and 29-15 over the latter two periods. Rookie goaltender Etienne Marcoux posted his 3rd victory for the Fuel while C.J. Motte absorbed the loss for the "Greenheads." Ryan Rupert and Anselmini each authored 1-goal and 1-assist. With the win, the Fuel elevate their season record to 17(5-9-3) for 13-points and 9(4-5-0) at home. They are 4(1-1-2) in 4-decisions against Quad City.

