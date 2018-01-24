FUEL RALLY FALLS SHORT IN 5-3 SETBACK TO FORT WAYNE

News Release

Dziurzynski, Shalla, McInnis connect for Indy in comeback effort

INDIANAPOLIS - An Indy Fuel two-goals' third period rally fell just short Tuesday night on home ice at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum as their archrivals, the Fort Wayne Komets defeated the Fuel, 5-3.

For a second consecutive game, the Fuel fell behind, 3-0 with the Komets establishing such an advantage by the 4:30 mark of the second period. Bobby Shea (FG), Justin MacDonald and Mason Baptista were the marksmen for the visitors before the Fuel answered the call on Darian Dziurzynski's 9 th goal of the season and his 8 th since his acquisition by Indy.

Entering the third period trailing, 3-1, the Fuel were momentarily stunned by a Dennis Kravchenko strike stoked early the stanza at 2:31. The Kravchenko goal restored the victors 3-goal bulge at 4-1 before the Fuel battled back to make matters rather uncomfortable for their Indiana rivals.

At 3:41, seventy-seconds later, Indy responded with its first of 2-goals; this one from Josh Shalla who fired his 8 th in 8-games and his 14 th goal in his last 11-games against the Fort Wayners. The Fuel narrowed the deficit, again, this time to 4-3, when Johnny McInnis redirected a Stephen Collins point shot behind goaltender Garrett Bartus at the 14:26 mark on an Indy power play. However, the Fuel's spirited comeback bid was derailed when Artur Tyanulin scored from the face-off 2:26 later at 16:52 to cement the triumph for the Ks.

Fort Wayne outshot the Fuel, 41-33 while the Fuel power play continued to percolate, going 1-2; the Komets were blanked with the extra man going 0-3. Goaltender "ET" Marcoux, making his 12th straight start, was saddled with the loss for Indy which has dropped all 4 of its home games this season against the Komets.

For the Fuel, Dziurzynski and Shalla each registered (1-1-2) as Indy sustained its second consecutive defeat following their second 3-games' winning streak of the season.

The Fuel play their next 4-games on the road beginning Friday night when they make their first trip to Cincinnati this season to be hosted by the Cyclones in a 7:35 face-off. Then it's on to Kalamazoo for a pair of games against the Wings; Saturday night at 7:00 pm and Sunday afternoon at 3:00 pm with all the action broadcast live on WFNI-AM 1070the fan.com.

Next home action for the Fuel will be Saturday night, February 3rd when they host Toledo in a 7:35 pm face-off at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum on the annual, ever-popular "Blackhawks' Night."

