Fuel Pit Stop Weekly: Week 16

January 30, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





THE FUEL COMPLETE THEIR LONGEST HOME STAND OF THE ECHL SEASON WITH RECORD OF 6(2-4-0)

TWO VICTORIES IN INDY EXTENDED HOME STAY BY WAY OF JAKE HILDEBRAND SHUTOUT GOALTENDING

FUEL FEBRUARY SCHEDULE OPENS AGAINST INDY'S ARCHRIVALS FROM CINCINNATI AND FORT WAYNE

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 3(1-2-0) 5-12

FRI. JAN. 27 RAPID CITY 0 AT FUEL 2

SAT. JAN. 28 QUAD CITY 7 AT FUEL 2

SUN. JAN. 29 QUAD CITY 5 AT FUEL 1

THIS WEEK'S GAMES: (2)

FRI. FEB. 3 FUEL AT CINCINNATI 7:30 PM

SAT. FEB. 4 FORT WAYNE AT FUEL 7:35 PM

NEXT HOME GAME: SATURDAY, FEB. 4TH VS. FORT WAYNE KOMETS 7:35 PM "SCOUT CAMP-OUT NIGHT"

*** ALL INDY FUEL GAMES HOME AND AWAY ARE BROADCAST LIVE ON INDIANAPOLIS' CBS SPORTS 1430 ***

THE FUEL REVIEW: Having completed an extended 6-games' home stand, their longest home stint of the current campaign, the Indy Fuel are set to embark on an arduous, ambitious 11-games' slate for the month of February with 8 of those 11-games on the docket as foreign ice warfare. Under the direction of Head Coach Bernie John, the men of Fuel hockey concluded their 13-games' schedule for January, posting a record of 13(5-8-0); going 8(3-5-0) at home and 5(2-3-0) on the road. Three of Indy's victories came by way of Jake Hildebrand's stellar shutout goaltending. As they approach the new month of ECHL league action, the Fuel, through 44-games, have compiled a season mark 44(14-27-3) totaling 31-points. They remain a scant single point back of 6th place Wichita 39(15-22-2) 32-points, though the Thunder do have the potential luxury of 5-games in hand. Now 8-games into the second-half of their 72-games' regular season schedule, the Fuel have posted a mark of 8(3-5-0) in that particular category.

HOME STAND NOT AS GRAND: Recapping the Fuel's expanded home stay, the club composed a final mark of 6(2-4-0) with both triumphs generated by way of the shutout. Offensively, the Indy contingent collected only 9-GF for a GFA of 1.50. For the past weekend, the Fuel launched the 3-home games in 3-days weekend striking a high note with a masterful 2-0 shutout success at the expense of Rapid City. Patrick D'Amico (6) FG/GWG and Alex Guptill (12) connected on opening period goals to supply the necessary offense for the victors. However, the balance of the weekend "Trifecta" was deemed disappointing as the Fuel fell twice to Central Division rival Quad City. Saturday night, the Mallards tamed the men of Fuel, 7-2 with Alex Wideman (14); (1-1-2) and Chris Williams (4) accounting for Fuel firepower. In the Sunday matinee encore presentation, the Mallards sustained their sorcery and maintained their mastery over the Fuel in Indy with a 5-1 victory verdict. Quad City is now a perfect 4(4-0-0) at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum this season, outscoring the home team, 22-6. Newcomer Cason Hohmann did deliver the Fuel's sole goal on an electrifying breakaway in the straightaway foray flight.

RIVALRY WEEK FOR FUEL: This week, Indy will embark on its February schedule with a pair of clashes against their two principal archrivals, the Cincinnati Cyclones and the Fort Wayne Komets. Friday night, it's a date in the "Queen City" for the Fuel and the Cincinnatians with Indy logging a composite record of 9(4-5-0) with its Ohioan foes. After extracting a 2-1 triumph back on opening weekend, October 15th at U.S. Bank Arena, the Fuel have fallen in their last 3-appearances there. As for the Fort Wayners, the Komets will be making their initial appearance of this season in the State of Indiana capital city on Saturday night. The Fuel are 3(0-3-0) against their chief in-state adversaries with all 3-bouts staged in Fort Wayne. It's the first of only 3-home games for the Fuel for February.

UPCOMING PROMOTIONS: When the Fuel collide with the Komets this upcoming Saturday night, they will be the hosts with the most for their annual, ever-popular "SCOUT NIGHT" at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. All area scouts will not only have the opportunity to attend thrilling, exciting Fuel hockey action but also will have an open invitation to stay and play and enjoy a night's sleep over at the home of their favorite pro hockey team. It should be great fun for one and all!

NITROGRAM: Score some major points this Valentine's Day with an assist from Nitro himself! Order a NitroGram and everyone's favorite red dragon will hand-deliver a basket chock full of goodies from the Fuel and participating sponsors to your special someone. The NitroGram is available for $250 ($400 value), and can be ordered at IndyFuelHockey.com/NitroGram. Purchase yours by Thursday, Feb. 9 to ensure a Valentine's Day delivery.

THE ALEX INDEX: All-Star left wing Alex Wideman enjoyed yet another stellar weekend of offensive point productivity punch for the home standing team. Despite his club's 2-defeats as inflicted by Quad City, the second-year pro was instrumental and integral on all 3 of the Fuel's strikes which they stoked against the "Quad Squad." The diminutive, dynamic sparkplug authored 1-goal and 2-assists to attain the nod as the Fuel's nomination for Sher-Wood/ECHL Player of the Week of which he is a past winner.

THE JOSH JAM: Another Fuel left wing, Josh Shalla, has emerged as a steady, staunch stalwart on the attack for the men of the Fuel. Obtained earlier in the season from the Wheeling Nailers, the former 4th round draft pick of the NHL Nashville Predators, registered an outstanding month of January. In 13-games, he accrued 13-points on 4-goals, 9-assists, 42-SOG, two #2 Star selections and one #1 Star of the Game honor. His January numbers included a 4-game point streak; 4(3-5-8); a 3-game goal-scoring skein; 3(3-4-7) and a span of recording points in 7 of 11-games. Shalla is the Fuel nomination for Sher-Wood/ECHL Player of the Month.

JAKE AND THE SHUTOUTS: First-year goaltender Jake Hildebrand has been the consummate master of his eminent domain in his puck-detouring dazzle. The past weekend, he impeccably authored a Fuel all-time club record 4th shutout of the season in the form of a brilliant 45-saves masterpiece in spurring his team to a 2-0 triumph Friday night against the Rapid City Rush. It was the 4-time MSU MVP's second shutout in his last 3-starts and his third shutout of the month of January, spanning from January 10th to January 27th. Starting 11 of the Fuel's 13-games in January, the Spartans' All-American composed a record of 11(5-6-0) with those 3-shutouts, 3.40 GAA and .914 SPCT. For the season, he leads the league in saves made with 892 while accounting for 13 of his team's overall 14-victories as well as all 5-wins on the road. Hildebrand is the Fuel nomination for CCM/ECHL Goaltender of the Week, Goaltender of the Month and Rookie of the Month for January.

SHOWMAN FROM HOHMANN: The Fuel's newest acquisition, right wing Cason Hohmann has made an auspicious premiere for his new team. The second-year pro from perennial collegiate hockey power Boston U., scored Indy's lone goal Sunday on home ice against visiting Quad City. The ECHL Elmira Jackals scoring kingpin and member of the ECHL All-Rookie Team in 2015-16, delivered an electrifying breakaway goal, his first strike in the Fuel coat of arms. It was his 11th goal of the year with more to come for the hometown team.

FUEL FIREPOWER PUNCH: 1- Josh Shalla (19-17-36); 2- Alex Wideman (14-22-36); Kevin Lynch (11-13-24); 4- Alex Guptill (12-10-22); 5- Paul Zanette (10-12-22); 6- Cason Hohmann (11-10-21);7- Patrick D'Amico (6-11-17); 8- Matt Rupert (9-6-15); 9- Jonathan Carlson (2-12-14); 10- Nick Mattson (1-11-12); 11- Bryn Chyzyk (4-6-10); 12- Brandon Martell (0-8-8).

6 ON 5 JIVE: As far as the Indy special teams update is concerned, the power play continues to be a work in progress while the penalty-killing outfit continues to receive "fave-rave" reviews. For the season, the power play is 14-117; 12% proficiency level. The extra man band is 1 for the last 16 and 4 for the last 41. Indy's 117 PP/advantages are the fewest of any team in the ECHL. Meanwhile, the penalty-killing cast continues to be operating at full, maximum and optimum efficiency. Opponents are 22-141 for the season for a rating mark of 84.4%. On home ice, the Fuel PK ranks a lofty circuit-6th at 62 for 70 or nearly 90% efficiency.

MARKING MILESTONES: Left wing Josh Shalla (98-100-198), having recently collected his 100th career assist, is only 2-goals from pro career 100 and 2-points shy of the career 200. Newly-acquired Cason Hohmann (92) is 8-games away from pro career 100. Paul Zanette's assist in Friday night's victory over Rapid City was the 100th of his career. Matt Rupert (98) is 2-games shy of 100.

FUEL FACTS: After being undefeated with a perfect home record of 5(5-0-0) against Quad City over the previous 2-seasons, the Fuel have dropped all 4 of their home dates this year against the "Quack Attack," being outscored, 22-6. When they bowed to the Mallards Sunday, 5-1, it marked the 16th time in 44-games that Indy has been limited to 1-GF or less. Three of the Fuel's last 5-overall wins have come on Jake Hildebrand shutouts. Quad City's 4-goal opening period uprising Saturday night was the third time this season that the Fuel have allowed 4-GA in one period. The Fuel have been outshot in 33 of their first 44-games with 11 of their 14-triumphs coming when they are outshot by the enemies. Indy is 16(4-10-2) against its own Central Division this season. With the arrival of newcomer Cason Hohmann, the Fuel have employed 44-players this season with only 8 remaining from their opening roster. The Fuel are 11(10-1-0) entering the third period with the lead.

THE FUEL ARE LIVE ON TV: All season long, all Indy Fuel Friday night and Saturday night home games are televised live in simulcast form. WTHR-TV 13 / COZI-TV will present all of the action with the Fuel's exclusive radio flagship home of CBS SPORTS 1430. Terry Ficorelli will have the play-by-play call with Bob Kravitz and Talor Whitaker alongside.

THE DAILY FUEL FILL-UP: All Fuel hockey fans can stay up to date every day even when there is not a game. It's "The Fuel Fix From Fic," Monday through Friday afternoon during the Kent Sterling Show from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm on the exclusive radio flagship home of the Indy Fuel, CBS SPORTS 1430.

TICKET INFORMATION: Indy Fuel tickets for all home games are available at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations or on line at indyfuelhockey.com. Call us by phone as well at (317) 925-FUEL.

SOUTH OF CHICAGO : Fill your tank at South of Chicago and Fuel your Fridays in the process! Enjoy the lunch buffet at any of the three South of Chicago Pizza & Beef locations and pick up a coupon for $3 off any ticket to a Friday Fuel home game. Must redeem coupon at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office, limit one coupon per ticket. For more information, visit nobspizza.com.

