FUEL PIT STOP Weekly: WEEK 12

January 2, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





THE FUEL HALT LONG WINLESS SPELL; LOOKING AHEAD TO FRESH NEW START IN 2017

INDY SET TO EMBARK ON FOUR CONSECUTIVE GAMES ON THE ROAD

NEXT HOME GAME SAT. JAN. 14TH ON ANNUAL BLACKHAWKS NIGHT WITH 'HAWKS STAR DENIS SAVARD

LAST WEEK'S RESULTS: 5(1-3-1) 16-22

TUES. DEC. 27 FUEL 6 AT FORT WAYNE 8

WED. DEC. 28 FUEL 2 AT QUAD CITY 3 (SO)

FRI. DEC. 30 CINCINNATI 2 AT FUEL 3

SAT. DEC. 31 FUEL 2 AT CINCINNATI 3

SUN. JAN. 1 BRAMPTON 6 AT FUEL 3

THIS WEEK'S GAMES: (2)

SAT. JAN. 7 FUEL AT ALLEN 8:00 PM

SUN. JAN. 8 FUEL AT ALLEN 5:00 PM

NEXT HOME GAME: SAT. JAN. 14 VS. TULSA ON BLACKHAWKS NIGHT WITH HALL OF FAMER DENIS SAVARD

*** ALL INDY FUEL GAMES HOME AND AWAY ARE BROADCAST LIVE ON INDIANAPOLIS' CBS SPORTS 1430 ***

THE FUEL REVIEW: As they commence the New Year of 2017, the Indy Fuel are looking forward with a new, fresh start in opening a new page to the current 2016-17 season. Under the auspices of Head Coach Bernie John, the Fuel are nearing the half-point of the 72-games' schedule, having stepped out onto the ice 32-times thus far in season three. Through those 32-outings, Indy has compiled a record of 32(9-20-3) for 21-points. Occupying seventh place in the ECHL Western Conference Central Division standings, the Fuel have inched within 2-points of sixth place Wichita 27(11-15-1) 23 while trailing fifth place Kalamazoo 32(12-17-3) 27-points by 6-points. In the final week of the calendar year of 2016, and their last home appearance for the year, the men of the Fuel halted their 14-game winless spell of 14(0-12-2) on Friday night in a spirited and thrilling 3-2 triumph over archrival Cincinnati. Indy is 17(1-14-2) over its last 17-decisions; on home ice the record is 16(6-9-1); on the road, 16(3-11-2).. On home ice, the Fuel are 8(1-7-0) in their last 8-dates while abroad, they are winless in their 9-endeavors at 9(0-7-2). The Fuel's last success in enemy territory was back on November 12th in Alaska where they blanked the Aces, 2-0. Indy completed the month of December with a record of 13(1-11-1).

HECTIC HOLIDAY WEEK: The past holiday week was the Fuel's most active of the current campaign, playing 5-games in 6-days with 3 of those having an enemy territory backdrop. For the week, the club posted a 5(1-3-1) mark with the victory coming December 30th in their last home game of 2016, an exciting and electrifying 3-2 triumph over archrival Cincinnati, accomplishing the feat with true, thrilling theatre in front of the largest crowd of the season, 5,294. The hometown team overcame an early 2-0 shortfall in comeback counterattack fashion to earn its first victory since November 23rd. The single point was garnered at Quad City on the Wednesday after Christmas in the form of a 3-2 OTSO affair in which the men of Fuel rallied twice from 1-0 and 2-1 deficits in the third period to equalize matters. For three consecutive games the past week, the result was identical at 3-2. Of the 13-games which the Fuel played in December, 9 of those were waged in clashes against Cincinnati 5(1-4-0) and Brampton 4(0-4-0).

TEXAS TWO STEP: For the first full week of the New Year 2017, the Fuel will travel by way of the long runway at extremely low altitude, destination Allen, Texas where they will lock horns with the four-time Champions, Allen Americans. The two games' series will be on the docket for this Saturday night and late Sunday afternoon as Indy confronts an Allen team which has been on a rampage in recent action. After a rather mundane beginning to their latest title defense season, the Americans have been a veritable jammin', jazzed juggernaut, riding the rising tidal wave of a 9-games' unsullied skein at 9(8-0-1) with the majority of their winning outcomes of the sizably, lopsided kind. The Fuel are 1(0-0-1) in one previous encounter with the perennial powerhouse Texas-based squad thus far this season. In the one previous encounter, back on October 29th here at home, Indy attained a single point in an exciting and entertaining hockey game through a 7-6 OT affair. Allen is questing for a somewhat unprecedented and unparalleled fifth consecutive league crown, having captured the last two in succession before the extinction of the Central Hockey League (CHL) as well as the next two in a row through its initial two years in the ECHL, reigning supreme as current Kelly Cup kingpins.

BLACKHAWKS NIGHT: The "Madhouse on Madison" returns to Indiana Farmers Coliseum on Saturday, January 14 as the Fuel celebrate their NHL affiliate during the third annual Blackhawks Night! Meet Chicago hockey legend and Hall-of-Fame center Denis Savard, along with iconic anthem singer Jim Cornelison, mascot Tommy Hawk and the Blackhawks Ice Girls! Autograph stations will be set up on the concourse throughout the game with Savard, Cornelison and the Ice Girls - while Tommy Hawk will roam the arena with Nitro! The Fuel will be looking the part on Blackhawks Night with brand new specialty jerseys. Take home your own game-worn sweater during a post-game jersey auction, with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Prevail.

ROAD WATCH PARTY AT SQUEALERS: The first road watch party of the season is coming up on Sunday, Jan. 8 as the Fuel travel to Texas to take on the Allen Americans. Join fellow fans at Squealers Barbecue Grill in Castleton to enjoy some great food and drink and to catch all of the action!

SHALLA SHOWS 4: Recently-acquired left wing Josh Shalla was obtained by the Fuel for his history of goal-scoring expertise and excellence. Thus far, he has advanced and enhanced that history and reputation for the Fuel nation. The past week, the premiere cannoneer crammed a 5-goals' flurry in a hurry in just 2-games with an Indy club record 4-fired in Fort Wayne last Tuesday night. On that night, the former OHL Saginaw standout streamlined a 3-goal first period "hat trick", actually delivering his new team's first 4-goals of the night with 2 of those authored on the power play. Attaining #2 Star status in this game, Shalla, the following night, produced a key, touch-in-the-clutch GTG in the third period in Moline where his club surmounted 1-0 and 2-1 deficits to collect one point in the standings through the OTSO against Quad City. Shalla is the Fuel's nomination for Sher-Wood/ECHL Player of the Week.

HIS "GUP" RUNNETH OVER: Another recently-acquired forward who has made a major difference in the Fuel lineup is Alex Guptill. The former standout at the U. of Michigan and third round draft pick of the NHL Dallas Stars enjoyed a debut in December to remember. In 9-games, the 6-3, 205lb left wing engineered 6-points on 4-goals, 2-assists and 32-SOG. Included in his month's numbers were one 2-goal game, a 3-games' point streak; 3(2-2-4) and points in 4 of his first 6-games dressed in the Indy coat of arms. His Fuel debut was an auspicious one as well as he registered goals in each of his first 2-outings under the Indy employ. Guptill is the Fuel's nomination for ECHL Player of the Month.

STATE STELLAR: One of the more pleasant surprises for the Fuel has been the emergence of left wing Ryan Keller. The Michigan State hockey product has quietly and unobtrusively become a goal-scoring opportunist with his uncanny knack on the attack for true, touch-in-the-clutch Fuel firepower. On his second stint with Indy from the SPHL Peoria Rivermen, the 6-2, 195lb forward saw action in 6-December games for the Fuel. In those 6-games, he collected 4-points on 3-goals, 1-assist, delivering 2-GTG and 1-TBG/PPG/GWG with the latter essayed last Friday night in the Fuel's lone win of the month, a 3-2 triumph over Cincinnati. Keller earned the #3 Star in that contest. He did not have a minus for the month, posting a +4 rating for December. Keller is the Fuel's nomination for ECHL Rookie of the Month.

KEVIN ELEVEN: #11 Fuel center Kevin Lynch continues to be the most consistent of them all for the men of Fuel hockey. The former U. of Michigan standout continues to inject that must needed dimension of playing a "heavy" brand of hockey for his team. Having only recently returned to the lineup following a 3-games' absence, the former #2 draft pick of the NHL Columbus Blue Jackets recorded a 4-games' point streak in which he scored goals in 3 of those episodes. During his 4-games' streak, which is the second longest for a Fuel individual player thus far this season, Lynch registered 4-points on 3-goals, 1-assist.

THE MARKSMEN OF FUEL-MEN: As we commence the New Year's portion of the 2016-17 ECHL schedule, the following are the marquee marksmen of the Fuel-men: 1- Alex Wideman 32(12-15-27); 2- Josh Shalla 31(15-8-23); 3- Kevin Lynch 29(9-10-19); 4- Alex Guptill 28 (9-7-16); 5- Patrick D'Amico 26 (3-10-13); 6- Matt Rupert 32(6-6-12); 7- Nick Mattson 32( 1-11-12); 8- Jonathan Carlsson 28(1-11-12); 9- Tristan King 21(3-7-10); 10- Matt Stanisz 30(4-5-9).

IMPROVED POWER: Under scrutiny all season, the Fuel power play appears to have taken and shaken the slumber from its collective lumber in recent game action. Since a rather unproductive stretch of 0 for 22 and 1 for 36, the extra man band has elevated its performance and, with it, production. The past week, it was 4-17 for a proficiency rating of 23.5%, representing a vast improvement from earlier times this campaign. For the season, the power play is 11-83 for a rating of 13.2%.

FUEL FACTS: In their 8-6 setback last Tuesday night in Fort Wayne, the Fuel and Josh Shalla propelled 2-PPG, marking the first time this season that Indy has generated a multiple PPG effort in a single game. The opposition has been presented 26-more power play advantages than have the Fuel. For the opposition. 109 and for the Fuel, 83. Only 3 Fuel players have been at the starting gate for all 32-games; Nick Mattson, Matt Rupert and Alex Wideman. Of his 3-goals scored with the Fuel, Ryan Keller has delivered 2-GTG and 1-TBG/PPG/GWG, producing the GWG in the Fuel's lone win in December. The Fuel have lost their last 6-games in which they have scored the game's FG. In extra time this season, the Fuel are 1(0-1) in overtime and 3(1-2) in the OTSO. The Fuel are 9(1-6-2) against their own Central Division. Seven of Indy's 9-wins have come when they are out-shot by the opposition. The Fuel's highest single goal-scoring output has been 6 which they have accomplished 4-times this season, posting a 4(2-1-1) mark. Their best period has been 3-goals in a single stanza which they have done 8-times this year. With both teams playing 4-on-4 hockey this season, the Fuel have thrived, outscoring the opponents, 4-1. Josh Shalla's 3-goal first period "hat trick" last Tuesday night came in a time span of 9:18.

INDY ON TV: All season long, all Indy Fuel Friday night and Saturday night home games are televised live in simulcast form. WTHR-TV 13 / COZI-TV will have all the action with the Fuel's exclusive radio flagship home of CBS SPORTS 1430. Terry Ficorelli will have the play-by-play call with Bob Kravitz and Talor Whitaker alongside.

THE DAILY FUEL FILL-UP: All Fuel hockey fans can stay up to date every day even when there is not a game. It's "The Fuel Fix From Fic," Monday through Friday afternoon during the Kent Sterling Show from 3:00 pm - 6:00 pm on the exclusive radio flagship home of the Indy Fuel, CBS SPORTS 1430.

TICKET INFORMATION: Indy Fuel tickets for all home games are available at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum Box Office, all Ticketmaster locations or on line at indyfuelhockey.com. Call us by phone as well at (317) 925-FUEL.

SOUTH OF CHICAGO: Fill your tank at South of Chicago and Fuel your Fridays in the process! Enjoy the lunch buffet at any of the three South of Chicago Pizza & Beef locations and pick up a coupon for $3 off any ticket to a Friday Fuel home game. Must redeem coupon at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office, limit one coupon per ticket. For more information, visit nobspizza.com .

Brent Hollerud Director of Marketing Indiana Hockey Club, LLC

