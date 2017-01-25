Fuel Pick up Three Players Via Trades

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced a pair of trades Wednesday night. The Fuel acquired forward Cason Hohmann from the Atlanta Gladiators in exchange for future considerations, and in a separate move picked up defenseman Jacob Poe and the rights to forward Miles Koules from the Elmira Jackals for Matt Stanisz and cash considerations.

Hohmann, 24, has 10 goals and 10 assists in 26 ECHL games this year split between the Gladiators and Orlando Solar Bears. The second-year winger from Arlington, Texas has also appeared in two games with the AHL's Charlotte Checkers this season, marking an assist. In 2015-16, Hohmann was named to the ECHL All-Rookie team after leading Elmira in scoring with 57 points (20g, 37a) in 59 games, in addition to earning a three-game stint with AHL Rochester. The four-year product of Boston University helped the Terriers reach the 2015 NCAA Championship game as an alternate captain, after clinching Hockey East regular season and playoff titles.

Poe, 26, comes to Indy alongside Koules just two days after the pair was traded to Elmira from the Tulsa Oilers. In 33 games this season with the Oilers, the 6-foot-3, 209-pound defenseman has collected two goals and seven assists. Also hailing from Arlington, Poe logged 40 games last year as a rookie split between Tulsa and the Allen Americans, chipping in seven assists. Poe played his college hockey at the University of Connecticut, where he finished with 49 points (9g, 40a) in 141 career NCAA contests.

Koules, 22, has recorded four goals and 16 assists in 36 games in 2016-17 split between Tulsa and Atlanta. In two ECHL seasons spent with four teams, the 6-foot, 192-pound forward has tallied 46 points (11g, 35a) over 95 games. After two years with the U.S. National Team Development Program, Koules accumulated 150 points (71g, 79a) from 2012-15 in the Western Hockey League as a member of the Portland Winterhawks and Medicine Hat Tigers.

The Fuel conclude a season-long six game homestand by playing three games in three nights at Indiana Farmers Coliseum, starting Friday against the Rapid City Rush.

Next Home Game: Friday, January 27 vs. Rapid City Rush - 7:35 p.m. (Raising Hope Through Hockey) The Fuel and Community Heat Network team up to support suicide prevention efforts and to take out the stigma surrounding mental health. In conjunction with Community Health Network Foundation's Raising Hope campaign, and with help from local schools, fans can learn more how to help out this important cause.

