Fuel Overcomes Mallards 3-1

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Quad City Mallards
News Release
INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. - Brandon Anselmini- who also had an assist- broke a 1-1 third period tie and the host Indy Fuel (5-9-3) went on to defeat the Quad City Mallards (7-10-1) 3-1.
Anselmini gave the the Fuel its first lead by burying Matt Rupert's centering pass at 7:20 of the third. A Johnny McInnis empty net goal in the final minute clinched victory for Indy.
The Fuel only secured the win after battling back from a 1-0 deficit. The Mallards' Brayden Low pounced on a rebound to open the scoring at 18:26 of the first period but Indy would deadlock the contest while up 5-on-3 when Ryan Rupert- who would add an assist- one-timed the puck from the right wing circle at 10:33 of the second period.
The Mallards return to action tomorrow night on the road against the Kansas City Mavericks. The Mallards next play at home Wednesday night, December 20 at 6:35 p.m. against the Fort Wayne Komets.
