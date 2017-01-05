Fuel Make Roster Moves Prior to Road Trip

January 5, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The American Hockey League's Rockford IceHogs announced Thursday that they have reassigned defenseman Jonathan Carlsson to the ECHL's Indy Fuel. In a pair of separate roster moves, the Fuel signed defenseman Nick Grasso and placed forward Brock Montgomery on team suspension for failing to report. The transactions come as the Fuel prepare to embark on a four-game road trip, beginning with a Saturday-Sunday doubleheader in Texas against the Allen Americans.

Carlsson, 28, skated in Rockford's 5-2 loss to the Milwaukee Admirals on Tuesday, recording two shots and two penalty minutes. The defenseman from Uppsala, Sweden has appeared in two games over two separate stints with the IceHogs, and has posted three goals and seven assists in 46 career AHL contests - all with Rockford. A 2008 sixth-round pick of the Blackhawks (No. #162 overall), Carlsson has seen action in 28 games with the Fuel in 2016-17, leading all active blueliners with 11 points (1g, 10a).

Grasso, 28, comes to Indy from the Southern Professional Hockey League's (SPHL) Macon Mayhem, where he has recorded four goals, six assists and a +9 rating in 22 games this season. The 6-foot-1, 185-pound forward from Smithtown, N.Y. has logged 66 career ECHL games with the Quad City Mallards over the past two seasons, after beginning his professional career with the Mallards in 2013-14 when they were still members of the Central Hockey League. A product of American International College, Grasso skated in 63 games for Quad City in 2014-15, finishing with 16 points (6g, 10a) and a +15 rating.

Next Home Game: Saturday, January 14 vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:35 p.m. (Blackhawks Night) The "Madhouse on Madison" returns to Indy as the Fuel celebrate their NHL affiliate! Meet Chicago hockey legend Denis Savard, along with iconic anthem singer Jim Cornelison, mascot Tommy Hawk and the Blackhawks Ice Girls! The Fuel will be looking the part in specialty jerseys - which will be up-for-grabs during a post-game auction, with a portion of the net proceeds benefitting Prevail.

Single-game tickets are now available for the third season of Fuel hockey in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office or at all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket Plans of all sizes are also available, from Full-Season Plans to six and three-game packages, in addition to Group Ticket options. Learn more by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com or calling 317-925-FUEL. Stay up to date throughout the offseason by following the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and don't forget to 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 5, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.