Fuel Find Early Hole, Fall to Cyclones

CINCINNATI - Despite holding an overwhelming lead in the shot column, the Indy Fuel (14-28-1-2) were victims of a lopsided first period in a 5-2 setback to the Cincinnati Cyclones (20-21-4-0) Friday night at U.S. Bank Arena. The Cyclones found the net four times in the opening 20 minutes, using a 39-save performance from goaltender Michael Houser to hold off the Fuel, who finished with a 41-22 edge in shots on goal.

The Cyclones tallied four goals in a 6:57 span in the first period, building a commanding lead by the halfway point of the opening frame. Dylan Nowakowski opened the scoring at 4:51 with a net-front deflection on Indy netminder Jake Hildebrand, getting a piece of a Shane Walsh shot attempt. The two connected again at 8:17, with Nowakowski setting up Walsh with a one-timer from the low slot.

Fourty-five seconds later, defenseman Seth Ambroz made it 3-0 when he jumped into a 3-on-1 rush, connecting on a feed from Nick Huard. A turnover behind the net helped Cincinnati complete the first-period deluge at 11:48, when Shawn O'Donnell found Brandon McNally all alone in front of Hildebrand. Even with the one-sided score, Indy held a 19-10 shot lead after 20 minutes, their highest single-period shot output of the season.

With a few new forwards in the lineup, the Fuel continued to test Hauser in a scoreless second frame, finally breaking through 2:52 into the third when Tyler Barnes finished a cross-ice pass from Josh Shalla on an odd-man rush. However, Cincinnati answered back just 14 seconds later with a Jonathan Diaby blast from the point. A power play goal from Adam Phillips with 4:11 left in regulation rounded out the scoring, as the Cyclones grabbed a 6-4 lead in the 12-game season series.

Barnes, along with Evan Mosey, made his first appearance with Indy since being reassigned by the AHL affiliate Rockford IceHogs on Thursday. Forward Nick Bligh - acquired Wednesday via trade with the Adirondack Thunder - made his Fuel debut Friday night.

His best work coming in the first two periods, Houser picked up his 11th win of the season. Hildebrand saw his record fall to 13-13-1-2 with the loss, turning aside 17 shots.

