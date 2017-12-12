Fuel Explode for Season-High Seven Goals in 7-1 Romp over Wichita

December 12, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel
News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - For a second consecutive night on their home ice the Indy Fuel knocked off a first- place team as they routed the Mountain Division-leading Wichita Thunder Saturday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, 7-1, on the annual "Teddy Bear Toss Night."
A pair of Fuel centers, Mike Neal and Cam Reid each fired two goals with Neal's first strike stoked early in the opening period at 2:51 to catapult the Fuel into a 1-0 lead which they never relinquished. Neal's goal triggered a cascade of stuffed animals and other such furry creatures as the Fuel fans did not have to wait long to unleash their furry friends.
Indy uncorked a 3-goals opening period assault which featured power play goals from Matt Rupert, the ultimate game winning goal, and Reid's first goal while the Fuel were enjoying a two-man advantage.
The second period decided the issue for the Fuel as they fused a season's best 4-goal powder keg with Nathan Noel, Johnny McInnis, Reid and Neal all making connection. Noel's second goal in as many nights chased starting goaltender and former Fuel puck-stopper Shane Owen who was making his debut in the Thunder cage.
Meanwhile, at the other end, first-year goalkeeper Matt Tomkins, for a second straight night, was magnificent, rebuffing 40 of 41-shots to post his second win in as many nights to elevate his overall record for the season to 3(3-0-0). For the weekend, Tomkins turned aside 88 of 91-shots to spearhead his club's two-games' sweep.
The Fuel were outshot by the Thunder, 41-25, though it did not prevent the Indy club from recording back-to-back victories for the second time this season and running their home win streak to a season's best 3-in a row. Indy has outscored its visitors during the latter skein, 13-4.
In addition to Neal and Reid scoring 2-goals, Noel was (1-1-2) while Nick Bligh and Ryan Rupert each assisted twice.
With the win, the Fuel upgrade their overall record to 20(7-10-3)17-points as they climb into a share of 6th place in the Western Conference Central Division standings with Quad City 21(8-12-1)17.
The Fuel will continue this hectic docket of 6-games in 9-nights on Tuesday night when they journey to Wheeling to collide with the Nailers in a 7:05 pm face-off with the broadcast on 1070thefan.com, beginning at 6:30. It's the first of 4-games in 5-nights for the resurgent Indy squad as they host Quad City Thursday night and Fort Wayne Saturday night, both games at 7:35 pm at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. In between, the Fuel have a date with the Komets in Fort Wayne on Friday night.
