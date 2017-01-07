Fuel Dropfirst of Twoto the Allen Americans 6-3

ALLEN - After a week of practice, the Indy Fuel (9-21-1-2) dropped their first contest of their four-game road trip to the two-time defending Kelly Cup Champions Allen Americans (21-13-1-1) 6-3 Saturday night at the Allen Event Center. The Americans' point streak extends to nine games (8-0-0-1), and the Americans have scored four or more goals in 10 of their last 11 games. Meanwhile, Indy drops to 0-3-0-0 in their last three games.

Allen got off to a quick start when Bryan Moore found the back of the net in under two minutes after puck drop. Indy tied the game momentarily when Josh Shalla responded 43 seconds later with a goal of his own. The Americans would go on to notch three straight scores, including a power play goal by Spencer Asuchak, through the second period. The Fuel would head into intermission trailing 3-1.

Fuel goaltender Eric Levine replaced starter Jake Hildebrand after Eberle's second period goal at the 4:06 mark in what would ultimately be the game-winning goal. Former Allen forward Alex Guptill broke the Americans' scoring run with his 10th goal of the season. Kevin Lynch followed with his own 10th goal, closing the scoring gap to one. Lynch's score would be the last for Indy. Allen tallied another second period goal and recorded the lone score in the third period- a 6:15 goal by Bryan Moore.

Indy has one win over their last 18 games. Conversely, the Americans have strung together a 13-2-1-1 record over the last 16 games. The Fuel will attempt to split the series as Allen hosts Indy again Sunday afternoon at 5:05 p.m. ET. The game will be broadcast live on CBS Sports 1430 and ECHL.TV. The team's twitter handle, @IndyFuel, will also provide updates on the game.

Indy will play the Wichita Thunder Tuesday night before wrapping up the road swing Friday evening in Quad City before returning home for Blackhawks Night on Saturday.

Next Home Game: Saturday, January 14 vs. Tulsa Oilers - 7:35 p.m. Single-game tickets are now available for the third season of Fuel hockey in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office or at all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket Plans of all sizes are also available, from Full-Season Plans to six and three-game packages, in addition to Group Ticket options. Learn more by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com or calling 317-925-FUEL. Stay up to date throughout the offseason by following the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and don't forget to 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

