Fuel Drop Opening Game of Doubleheader against Quad City
January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release
INDIANAPOLIS - In the opening game of a two-games' home series against Central Division rival Quad City, the Indy Fuel bowed to the visiting Mallards by the score of 7-2, Saturday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
A Quad City 4-goal first period flurry decided the contest as the Mallards struck with 2-goal outbursts 1:32 apart before the three-minute mark of the stanza, and then, again, later in the same period 1:35 apart to cement the road triumph.
The Fuel momentarily shaved their early 2-0 deficit to 2-1 when All-Star Alex Wideman connected on his 14th goal of the season at 8:35.
With the Mallards claiming a 4-1 advantage after twenty minutes, Indy Head Coach Bernie John lifted starting goaltender Jake Hildebrand, replacing him with Eric Levine who yielded the "Greenheads" latter 3-goals.
Chris Francis and Pavel Jenys each scored a pair of goals for the victors. Chris Williams notched the Fuel's second goal of the night early in the third period at the 5:18 mark.
Quad City outshot the Fuel, 36-28 in capturing its third consecutive victory in as many appearances in Indianapolis this season. In that stretch, the Mallards have outscored the Fuel, 17-5.
The Fuel are now 5(2-3-0) through the first 5-games of the 6-games' home stand and 9(5-4-0) overall in the last 9-games. They are 6(1-3-2) in 6-clashes against the Quad Citians for the season.
The same two teams will cap the series and the Fuel's 6-game home stay Sunday in a 3:05 matinee affair on "Princess Day" and "Family Fun Day" at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
Next Home Game: Sunday, January 29 vs. Quad City Mallards - 3:05 p.m. (Princess Day) A few royal guests of honor will be in attendance as the Fuel meet the Mallards! Children are encouraged to dress like their favorite princess or prince, and can get photos and autographs with our visiting dignitaries in a private pregame banquet! Plus take the ice with the Fuel during a free post-game skate on the Indiana Farmers Coliseum ice!
Single-game tickets are now available for the third season of Fuel hockey in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office or at all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket Plans of all sizes are also available, from Full-Season Plans to six and three-game packages, in addition to Group Ticket options. Learn more by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com or calling 317-925-FUEL. Stay up to date throughout the offseason by following the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and don't forget to 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.
-- INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM --
• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...
• Digg this story
• Add to Del.icio.us
Tweet
ECHL Stories from January 28, 2017
- Game Recap --- Colorado Uses Record First Period to Demolish Thunder - Colorado Eagles
- GAME REPORT: Oilers Drop Hart-Fought Battle in Utah - Tulsa Oilers
- First Period Dooms Thunder in Loss at Colorado - Wichita Thunder
- McGauley Lifts Rays over Everblades in Overtime - South Carolina Stingrays
- Royals Take Only Matchup of the Season against Fort Wayne, - Reading Royals
- Fuel Drop Opening Game of Doubleheader against Quad City - Indy Fuel
- Admirals Use Theatrics to Complete Sweep of Manchester - Norfolk Admirals
- Mavericks Sweep Away Cyclones - Missouri Mavericks
- Rush Fall to Walleye - Rapid City Rush
- Mallards Roll in Indianapolis - Quad City Mallards
- Stingrays Slip Past Everblades in Overtime 5-4 - Florida Everblades
- Maguire Perfect on Penguins Night in 4-0 Win - Wheeling Nailers
- Monarchs Fall in Shootout, 4-3, to Admirals - Manchester Monarchs
- Maguire, Nailers Shut out Beast - Brampton Beast
- Game Day Storylines- at Alaska - Idaho Steelheads
- Alexx Privitera Returns from Ontario Reign - Manchester Monarchs
- ECHL Transactions - January 28 - ECHL
- Cooper Goes to Tucson - Rapid City Rush
- Cyclones Game Notes: Vs. Missouri - Cincinnati Cyclones
- ECHL Announces Fines, Suspensions - ECHL
- Mavericks Game Preview - January 28 vs. Cincinnati - Missouri Mavericks
- Nailers vs. Beast Game Day Snap Shot, January 28 - Wheeling Nailers
- Mallards Game Day - Quad City Mallards
- Gameday - Adirondack (19-13-4-3) Vs. Elmira (9-26-5-0) - Adirondack Thunder
- Wichita, Colorado Round Two Tonight - Wichita Thunder
- Jackals Open Home-And-Home with Thunder - Elmira Jackals
- Petan Returns to Mallards - Quad City Mallards
- Need a Valentine's Plan? - Tulsa Oilers
- Monarchs Game Day Capsule 1.28 - Manchester Monarchs
- Aces Outgun Steelheads in Anchorage - Idaho Steelheads
- Aces Storm Back to Throttle Idaho 6-2 Friday - Alaska Aces
- Eagles Drop Thunder 8-2 - Wichita Thunder
- Game Recap --- Garbowsky's Fourth Hat Trick in 10 Games Leads Eagles - Colorado Eagles
- Recap: Third Period Comeback Falls Short in Special Teams Battle - Cincinnati Cyclones
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.