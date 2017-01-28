Fuel Drop Opening Game of Doubleheader against Quad City

January 28, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - In the opening game of a two-games' home series against Central Division rival Quad City, the Indy Fuel bowed to the visiting Mallards by the score of 7-2, Saturday night at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

A Quad City 4-goal first period flurry decided the contest as the Mallards struck with 2-goal outbursts 1:32 apart before the three-minute mark of the stanza, and then, again, later in the same period 1:35 apart to cement the road triumph.

The Fuel momentarily shaved their early 2-0 deficit to 2-1 when All-Star Alex Wideman connected on his 14th goal of the season at 8:35.

With the Mallards claiming a 4-1 advantage after twenty minutes, Indy Head Coach Bernie John lifted starting goaltender Jake Hildebrand, replacing him with Eric Levine who yielded the "Greenheads" latter 3-goals.

Chris Francis and Pavel Jenys each scored a pair of goals for the victors. Chris Williams notched the Fuel's second goal of the night early in the third period at the 5:18 mark.

Quad City outshot the Fuel, 36-28 in capturing its third consecutive victory in as many appearances in Indianapolis this season. In that stretch, the Mallards have outscored the Fuel, 17-5.

The Fuel are now 5(2-3-0) through the first 5-games of the 6-games' home stand and 9(5-4-0) overall in the last 9-games. They are 6(1-3-2) in 6-clashes against the Quad Citians for the season.

The same two teams will cap the series and the Fuel's 6-game home stay Sunday in a 3:05 matinee affair on "Princess Day" and "Family Fun Day" at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

Next Home Game: Sunday, January 29 vs. Quad City Mallards - 3:05 p.m. (Princess Day) A few royal guests of honor will be in attendance as the Fuel meet the Mallards! Children are encouraged to dress like their favorite princess or prince, and can get photos and autographs with our visiting dignitaries in a private pregame banquet! Plus take the ice with the Fuel during a free post-game skate on the Indiana Farmers Coliseum ice!

Single-game tickets are now available for the third season of Fuel hockey in Indianapolis at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum box office or at all Ticketmaster locations. Ticket Plans of all sizes are also available, from Full-Season Plans to six and three-game packages, in addition to Group Ticket options. Learn more by visiting IndyFuelHockey.com or calling 317-925-FUEL. Stay up to date throughout the offseason by following the Fuel on Twitter and Instagram (@IndyFuel) and don't forget to 'Like' the Fuel on Facebook.

-- INDYFUELHOCKEY.COM --

• Discuss this story on the ECHL message board...

• Digg this story

• Add to Del.icio.us

Tweet





ECHL Stories from January 28, 2017

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.