Fuel Add Goaltender Greg Dodds

News Release

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs announced Tuesday that that they have signed goaltender Greg Dodds. Additionally, the club has moved defenseman Troy Vance to injured reserve.

Dodds, 25, has split the season between the Southern Professional Hockey League's (SPHL) Macon Mayhem and Pensacola Ice Flyers, posting a 7-4 record alongside a 2.16 goals against average and a .932 save percentage. The 6-foot-2, 187-pound netminder made his professional debut last spring, appearing in one game for the ECHL's Elmira Jackals, then picking up his first pro win with the SPHL's Knoxville Ice Bears. A native of Wingham, Ontario, Dodds finished a four-year career with the University of Western Ontario, where he compiled a 37-26 record, a 2.78 goals against average and a .915 save percentage.

The Fuel open the 2018 portion of their schedule this weekend with a home-and-home series with the Fort Wayne Komets, beginning Friday at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.

