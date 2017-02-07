Fuel Acquire Veteran Forward Kenny Ryan

February 7, 2017 - ECHL (ECHL) - Indy Fuel News Release





INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Tuesday that they have acquired veteran forward Kenny Ryan from the Reading Royals in exchange for future considerations.

Ryan, 25, tallied six goals and seven assists in 18 games for the Cincinnati Cyclones to begin 2016-17 before being dealt to the Utah Grizzlies in late November. Before seeing action with Utah, the 6-foot, 205-pound forward was loaned to the AHL's San Diego Gulls, where he recorded two goals and an assist in eight games. The Grizzlies sent Ryan to Reading upon his return from San Diego, though he did not dress in a game while there.

Currently in his fifth year as a professional, Ryan has skated in 247 career AHL games with the Gulls, Lake Erie Monsters and Toronto Marlies, marking 80 points (35g, 45a) along with 153 penalty minutes. In 52 ECHL contests logged over parts of three seasons split between Cincinnati, Utah and Reading, the native of Franklin, Mich. has amassed 21 goals and 18 assists.

Prior to turning pro, Ryan spent two years with the U.S. National Team Development Program, winning a Silver Medal in the 2007-08 U17 World Hockey Championship, and a Gold Medal the following year at the U18 World Junior Championship. The second-round pick of the Toronto Maple Leafs in the 2009 NHL Entry Draft (No. 50 overall) played two seasons for Windsor in the Ontario Hockey League, accumulating 95 points (36g, 59a) in 115 games played from 2009-2011. In his first year with the Spitfires, Ryan tallied two goals and two assists in four Memorial Cup games to lead Windsor to the CHL title.

Ryan is expected to join the Fuel before the team's three-game weekend starts Friday in Fort Wayne. Indy returns to Indiana Farmers Coliseum Sunday afternoon for a matinee showdown against Brampton.

Next Home Game: Sunday, February 12 vs. Brampton Beast - 3:05 p.m. (Family Fun Day) Join the Fuel for an afternoon the whole family can enjoy, complete with a post-game skate with the team! Bring your own skates, or take advantage of our free skate rental on a first come, first served basis. Grab a few photos and autographs from your favorite players as you hit the ice where the Fuel play!

