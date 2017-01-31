Fuel Acquire Colin Mulvey from Cincinnati

INDIANAPOLIS - The Indy Fuel, proud ECHL affiliate of the NHL's Chicago Blackhawks and the AHL's Rockford IceHogs, announced Saturday that they have acquired forward Colin Mulvey from the Cincinnati Cyclones in exchange for forward Patrick D'Amico.

Mulvey, 26, has seven goals and four assists through 34 games with the Cyclones this season. The fourth-year professional has accumulated 66 points (33g, 33a) in 134 career ECHL games spent with Cincinnati, the South Carolina Stingrays and Wheeling Nailers. After his rookie season in 2013-14, Mulvey spent a year in Germany with the Erding Gladiators, where he led his team with 52 points (29g, 23a) in 40 contests.

A product of Norwich University (NCAA D-III), Mulvey tallied 43 goals and 35 assists over 107 collegiate games, helping the In 2012-13, the native of Worcester, Mass. earned NCAA All-American and ECAC East Player of the Year honors, in addition to winning the Joe Concannon Award for the best American-born Division III player in New England.

The Fuel are back in action Friday night when they visit Cincinnati at U.S. Bank Arena, before returning to Indiana Farmers Coliseum Saturday night to take on the Fort Wayne Komets.

Next Home Game: Saturday, February 4 vs. Fort Wayne Komets - 7:35 p.m. (Scout Night) All scouts in attendance will receive a free patch and have the opportunity to take a shot on the Indiana Farmers Coliseum ice after the game! Scouts are also invited to stick around after the game for movie screening on the jumbotron and an overnight campout on the concourse!

