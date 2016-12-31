Fuel 14-Game Winless Spell Comes to An End in Comeback Win

INDIANAPOLIS - In their last home game of the 2016 calendar year Friday night, the Indy Fuel halted a 14-game winless spell as they came from behind to defeat the Cincinnati Cyclones, 3-2.

Before the largest crowd of the season, 5,294 at their home of the Indiana Farmers Coliseum, the Fuel overcame an early 2-0 first period deficit, scoring 3-consecutive, unanswered goals to claim their first win since November 23rd. The exciting comeback triumph also ended a 6-game losing streak on home ice.

Center Patrick D'Amico ignited the comeback counterattack crescendo with his 3rd goal of the campaign, :54 after the Cyclones had extended their advantage by a pair of goals. Before the opening stanza had concluded, center Kevin Lynch notched his 8th goal of the season at the 18:51 mark to equalize the contest at 2-2. Lynch's strike was stoked following some impeccable headman passing between defenseman Matt Stanisz and linemate Alex Wideman with the former springing both Wideman and Lynch on a 2-on-1 jailbreak.

Left wing Ryan Keller, the recent recall from SPHL Peoria emerged as the scoring hero, delivering an Indy power play strike at the 16:56 mark of the middle period to complete the comeback and seize the Fuel's first and only lead they needed tonight.

Jake Hildebrand was stellar in goal for the victors, rebuffing 35 of 37- Cyclones shots including all 18 in a scoreless third period when

Cincinnati outshot the Fuel, 18-1. With the win, Hildebrand halted a personal 6-game winless streak, posting his 8th victory of the season as he has accounted for 8 of his team's 9-overall victories this season.

For the game, the Cyclones outshot the Fuel, 37-23. Seven of Indy's 9-wins thus far this season have come when outshot by the opposition.

The same two teams will wage warfare in the rematch Saturday night as the Fuel spend New Year's Eve in the "Queen City" in a 6:00 pm clash with broadcast time on CBS Sports 1430 being 5:35 pm. It will be the seventh meeting between the two nearby arch-rivals with the series all even at 3-3.

Next home action for the Fuel will be New Year's Day, Sunday in a 3:05 pm matinee affair against the Brampton Beast at the Indiana Farmers Coliseum. That game will wrap up a hectic holiday week of 5-games in 6-days for the Fuel.

