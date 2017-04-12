Fucale Reassigned to Brampton

April 12, 2017 - American Hockey League (AHL) - St. John's IceCaps
News Release
ST. JOHN'S, NL - Montreal Canadiens and St. John's IceCaps General Manager Marc Bergevin announced today the Canadiens have reassigned goaltender Zach Fucale from the IceCaps to the Brampton Beast of the ECHL.
Fucale has posted a 1-2-0-0 record with the IceCaps this season, including a 2.36 goals against average and a .919 save percentage. He has posted a 25-12-2 record, 3.17 goals-against average, .898 save percentage and four shutouts in 46 games with the Beast.
The 21-year-old Laval, QC native was selected by the Montreal Canadiens in the 2nd round (36th overall) in the 2013 NHL Entry Draft.
