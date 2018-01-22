Fucale and Todd Lead Beast to Big Win Over Adirondack

News Release

GLENS FALLS, NEW YORK - Brampton Beast forward Nathan Todd led the charge with a pair of goals while netminder Zach Fucale turned in a sterling 26-save performance as the Beast picked up a big 4-1 victory over the Adirondack Thunder at Cool Insuring Arena in Glens Falls on Friday night.

The Beast got the scoring started at the 11:24 mark of the opening frame as Todd settled a loose puck in the left wing corner and sent an incredible shot into the top corner from an impossible angle for his seventh tally of the season.

The score remained 1-0 Beast into the second period but at the 9:37 mark of the period, Brampton struck again. Daniel Ciampini carried the puck into the offensive zone on the right wing side and sent the puck on goal. The puck deflected off of Foster and into the goal, giving the Beast a two-goal cushion.

Brampton held the 2-0 lead into the third period but immediately following an impressive 5-on-3 penalty kill that lasted for well over a minute, the Thunder finally found a way to beat Fucale. Evan Neugold netted his second goal of the year at 3:08 to make things interesting, cutting the Beast lead to 2-1.

From that point forward, the Beast put their collective foot on the gas. Beast captain Brandon Marino sprung sniper Chris Leveille on a breakaway and he made no mistake, netting his team-leading 12th goal of the season at 6:14.

The Beast continued to press and were rewarded with their first three-goal lead of the contest. Leveille and Todd entered the offensive zone on a 2-on-1. Leveille sent a picture-perfect pass onto the stick of Todd who roofed him his second strike of the night at 15:35, all but ending the Thunder's hopes for a comeback.

The Beast were outshot 27-18 but it was FUcale who kept his team alive all game long, finishing the contest with first star honours and 26 stops.

NOTES: The Beast finished the game 0-for-1 on the man advantage and a perfect 5-for-5 on the penalty kill. The beast return to action tomorrow night as they head to Reading to face the Royals for the first of two games. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:00PM.

