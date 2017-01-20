Frontier League Tryouts Announced

January 20, 2017 - Frontier League (FL) - River City Rascals News Release





SAUGET, IL - The 24th annual Frontier League Tryout Camp and Draft will be held on Monday, April 24 and Tuesday, April 25 at GCS Ballpark in Sauget, Illinois, home of the Gateway Grizzlies.

All 12 Frontier League teams will be represented at the workouts, and scouts from multiple Major League Baseball teams also attend. Advance registration is available at www.frontierleague.com while walk-up registration will begin at 8:00 AM on Monday, April 24.

The workouts officially begin at 9:00 AM on April 24 and will feature a 60-yard dash, fielding and throwing drills for infielders, outfielders, and catchers, and batting practice for position players while pitchers will throw 15-20 pitch bullpens. Following the first day, the field managers will post a list of players invited back for inter-squad games on April 25. At the conclusion of the games, action will break for 30 minutes as clubs and prepare for the draft.

An average of 40 players each season have been drafted and signed to spring training contracts over the past eight years. Each year, at least one tryout camp participant has appeared in the Frontier League's All-Star Game. Several draftees have gone on to be signed by Major League Baseball organizations, with three draftees having ascended to the Major Leagues (Chris Jakubauskas, Seattle/Pittsburgh/Baltimore; Josh Smoker, New York Mets; and Chris Smith, Toronto).

Eleven tryout attendees have been signed by MLB clubs during the season over the past five years.

"Each season the talent at the Tryout Camp and Draft is more and more impressive, and this event is a key component in building each club's roster," commented Frontier League commissioner Bill Lee. "The players who make an impact not just in the Frontier League but by advancing to MLB organizations plus the Major Leagues demonstrates the value of our workouts."

The Frontier League is entering its 25th season in 2017 and features 12 teams stretching from Pennsylvania to Missouri and from Kentucky to northern Michigan. The Frontier League annually advances the most players to MLB organizations of any of the independent leagues. 76 players have signed with MLB clubs since the start of the 2015 season, and 31 former Frontier League players have played in the Major Leagues.

GCS Ballpark is located at exit 15 off I-255 in Illinois and is just across the Mississippi River from downtown St. Louis. For more information, please visit www.frontierleague.com or contact the Frontier League offices at 618.215.4134 or office@frontierleague.com.

