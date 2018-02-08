Front Office Changes for the Stockton Ports

February 8, 2018 - California League (CalL) - Stockton Ports News Release





STOCKTON, Calif.- The Ports' front office is now a full house. The organization is excited to introduce one more new front office staff member to Banner Island Ballpark this upcoming season. In addition, the team has given one of its seasoned veterans a new title.

"The Ports are pleased to promote one of our own as Justice has more than earned his promotion with his performance over the last three years as well as with his dedication to the organization," said General Manager Bryan Meadows. "In addition, we welcome Vince to the organization and Stockton community, and we can't wait to see the positive impact he will bring during his time with the Ports."

Promotions:

-Director of Business Development: Justice Hoyt is entering his fourth season with the Ports and received his Sport Management degree from Saint John Fisher College in Rochester, NY. He previously served as the Ports' Group Sales Manager, and before making his way to California, spent two years with the Rochester Redwings (Triple-A Affiliate of the Minnesota Twins) as a Group Sales and Game Day Production Intern, in addition to acting as Catering Manager for the hospitality venues. Justice had also spent two years as an intern with the Newark Pilots of the Perfect Game Collegiate Baseball League (PGCBL).

New hires:

-Ticket Sales Account Executive: Vincent Zielen is originally from Redlands, California and graduated in May of 2017 from Bowling Green State University in Bowling Green, Ohio with a degree in Sport Management and a minor in marketing. Prior to joining the Ports, Vincent worked for the Rancho Cucamonga Quakes in the marketing and promotions department during the 2017 season. He is a fan of all of the major Detroit sports teams from the Lions and Tigers to the Red Wings and Pistons. He also roots for his hometown Dodgers and Lakers.

The Stockton Ports' Opening Night is scheduled for Thursday, April 5th vs. the Lake Elsinore Storm. Ports ticket memberships, group tickets, and mini-plans are currently available for purchase online at stocktonports.com or by calling the Ports front office at (209) 644-1900. Office hours are Monday through Friday, 9:00am to 5:00pm.

