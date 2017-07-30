Frogs Still Looking for Fourth Win

News Release

The Green Bay Bullfrogs fall to the Kenosha Kingfish tonight 12-4. The Bullfrogs would take a 4-0 lead in the game, however, can't hold on as the Kingfish score 12 unanswered. Will Gilbert gets the loss on the night and Mitch Boyer gets the win for the Kingfish. The Bullfrogs drop to 3-17 on the second half of the year. The Frogs are on a franchise worse eight-game skid.

The Bullfrogs would take a 2-0 lead in the first inning when Troy Johnston launched a two-run shot over the right field wall, giving the Bullfrogs early life. The Frogs would extend that lead in the second inning when the Frogs' Dan Leckie would come across to score on a wild pitch and Mikey Filia would manage a RBI double. The Kenosha Kingfish would manage a hit in the third inning, bringing the tally to 4-1. The Kingfish would take a 5-4 lead, edging away from the Bullfrogs. The Frogs would then allow a seven-run inning in the fifth. That would be the difference as the Bullfrogs fall 12-4. After the seven-run inning, the Bullfrogs did not allow another run dealing in four scoreless frames to end the game.

The Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine Player of the Game is Anthony Egeln. Egeln pitched two innings of relief tonight for the Bullfrogs not allowing a hit or a run in his time on the mound. Egeln's stat line on the night: 2.0 IP, 0 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 1 K.

The Frogs are back in action tomorrow against this Kenosha team and will look to try to get their first win of the season series, they currently sit at 0-5 against the Kingfish this season. Michael Bohlke is set to pitch tomorrow for the Frogs.

The next home game will be on July 26th versus the Fond du Lac Dock Spiders.


