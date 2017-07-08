Frogs Fall to Volcanoes in Ninth Inning Comeback

News Release

Everett, WA - The Everett AquaSox (9-14) late inning heroics fell short against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (10-13) on Friday, July 7, as the Volcanoes scored three runs in the ninth, 9-7.

Salem-Keizer attacked early scoring a run in the first inning, after Malique Ziegler doubled on a ball to left field and he later crossed home plate when Ryan Kirby, who at that point went six-for-six in this series, singled. Volcanoes 6'8" right-handed pitcher Stetson Woods walked two batters in the first inning, allowing the Frogs to score two runs, 2-1. The Volcanoes were left trailing by one run heading into the second inning, but Orlando Garcia's homer, tied the game at two.

Sox pitcher Randy Bell gave up three runs in the fourth inning which broke the tie and gave the Volcanoes a three-run lead, 5-2. Three base hits in the fifth inning allowed the Volcanoes to score another run, 6-2.

Following four scoreless innings, the Frogs bats came alive in the sixth inning. With two outs and the bases loaded, Tyler Schimpf replaced Woods on the mound. Austin Grebeck stepped up to the plate after the switch and was walked to score Juan Camacho for the second run in the sixth, 6-4.

In the seventh, Salem-Keizer's errors allowed the Joseph Rosa to advance on a wild pitch, who eventually scored, but also allowed Johnny Adams to reach first safely later in the inning. Juan Camacho's two-run homerun regained the lead for the Frogs, 7-6.

Volcanoes Kirby launched a two-run homerun in the top of the ninth inning followed by another run scored by Garcia, putting the Volcanoes ahead, 9-7. The AquaSox were set aside in order in the bottom of the ninth, facing their second loss of the series, 9-7.

The Sox take on the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes Saturday night with post game fireworks and first pitch at 7:05 PM! Group tickets, family outings and ticket packages are available for Saturday night's game! For tickets visit AquaSox.com.

