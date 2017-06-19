Frogs Fall to Hops in Fourth, 9-2

News Release

Everett, WA - Frogs (2-3) fall to the Hillboro Hops (3-2) in the rubber match, 9-2. Second baseman, Yan Sanchez ripped a triple to right field to put the Hops on the board in the first inning. The Sox put enough bats on the ball to string two hits together, but not enough to bring any runners home. The Sox left two runners on base in both the first and second inning.

Anjul Hernandez struckout four of his first ten batters he faced however, allowing four base hits. The Hops and Sox both went scoreless in the second inning.

In the third inning Joe Venturino was hit by a pitch and later scored after Jonas Lantigua clobbered a ball to right field for a double, his third of the season. Sox trailed 2-1, to start the fourth.

Hernandez left the game in the fourth with bases loaded after giving up one run. His replacement, Steven Ridings gave up another four runs to the Hops. Sanchez, earned his third RBI of the game with a two-run homerun and boosted the Hops' score, 7-1.

Riley Smith struck out the side leaving the Frogs empty handed in the fourth. However, the Sox fell further behind in the fifth when Ridings surrendered two hits and one run to the Hops. Ted Hammond relieved Ridings in the seventh and shutout the Hops. Catcher Juan Camacho smacked his first homerun of the season to tack on a second run for the Frogs in the bottom of the seventh, 8-2.

Hillsboro's shortstop Domingo Leyba led off the eighth with a line drive which sparked yet another series of hits leaving the Frogs a mountain to climb in the ninth, 9-2.

Left handed pitcher, Anfernee Benitez relieved Cal Becker in the ninth walking pitch hitter Onil Pena and striking out Camacho and Osmy Gregorio to finish the Frogs, 9-2.

The AquaSox will continue Northwest League action when they return home for a three-game series starting on Monday, June 26 against the Vancouver Canadians!


