Frogs Fall in Volcanic Eruption

Everett, WA - The Everett AquaSox (9-13) kicked off the five-game series against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes (9-13) with a fight in the third inning, putting up four of their five runs but still falling short, 9-5, on Thursday, July 6 at Everett Memorial Stadium.

Sox pitcher Michael Suarez gave up one run in the top of the first giving the Volcanoes an early lead, 1-0.

Two Frogs reached first base during the second inning, however Salem-Keizer's defense kept the Sox from reaching home plate.

The Volcanoes continued their scoring attack with three runs on the Sox in the third inning, 4-0. Alex Bostic walked the first three Frogs in the bottom of the inning, all of which scored to give the Frogs a short one-run deficit with two outs, 4-3. Eugene Helder tripled on a fly ball to center field, and Johnny Adams knocked in his ninth RBI in 14 games this season, sending Helder home to tie up the game, 4-4.

Both the Sox and Volcanoes went scoreless in the fourth inning as both teams were set aside in order. Volcanoes Ryan Kirby hit four RBI singles including one in the fifth inning, regaining the lead for Salem-Keizer, 5-4.

Suarez picked off the Volcanoes aggressive baserunners twice including Kirby attempt at stealing second in the fifth. David Ellingson relieved Suarez in the fifth after Gustavo Cabrera's doubled on a ball hit to right field. Helder made a diving catch in the left field to end the inning for Salem-Keizer, preventing another run scored.

Joseph Rosa hit a doubled on a shot to right field and came around to score later in the fifth to even the score, 5-5.

Salem-Keizer hopped on the Sox with two RBI hits in the seventh inning and again in the eighth, strengthening their lead by four runs, 9-5. The Everett AquaSox were unable to put up a fight after the fifth, going scoreless in the last four innings of the game, resulting in a loss, 9-5.

The Sox will be home again tomorrow night in game two against the Salem-Keizer Volcanoes at 7:05 PM! Group tickets, family outings and ticket packages are available for Wednesday night's game! For tickets visit AquaSox.com.

