Frogs Even Series at Tri-City with 4-3 Win

PASCO, Wash - The Everett AquaSox snapped the Tri-City Dust Devils seven game winning streak with a 4-3 win at Gesa Stadium before 2,563 fans on Saturday night. The AquaSox improved to 4-6 on the season and now trail the first place Dust Devils (8-2) by four games in the North Division.

The AquaSox scored two quick runs in the first inning. Joe Venturino led off with a double to left; was bunted over to third by Brayan Hernandez, and later scored on an infield hit by Joseph Rosa. Later in the inning with two outs, Rosa scored from third on a base hit to right by Onil Pena to make it, 2-0.

The AquaSox went up 3-0 with an unearned run in the fourth. After Pena reached on a two-base throwing error by third baseman Luis Almanzar, he scored moments later on the first professional hit by Johnny Adams - an RBI single to center.

Tri-City got the run right back in the fourth inning. Luis Asuncion was hit by a pitch and advanced to second on Tre Carter's single to right. With one out, Jalen Washington doubled down the leftfield line to score Asuncion and it was 3-1.

Johnny Slater, the Mariners 28th round pick in this year's draft, led off the seventh-inning with a long home run to right field. Slater, who attended the University of Michigan, finished the game 2-for-4 with a stolen base in his first professional game.

Steve Ridings (1-0) went five innings for the win. He scattered four hits, allowed one run, walked two and struck out five while throwing 68 pitches.

Seven Seattle Mariners 2017 draft choices made their professional debut's in the game. First rounder Evan White batted 0-for-4. Spokane native Wyatt Mills, the Mariners third rounder out of Gonzaga University, worked a 1-2-3 ninth for his first professional save.

