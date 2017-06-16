Frogs Drizzle Runs in Season Opener

News Release

Everett, WA - The AquaSox (0-1) fell to the Hillsboro Hops (1-0) in their Season Opener 10-3, in front of 2,399 fans at Everett Memorial Stadium. The game started with a blast for the Hops as they took an early lead from Billy Endris and Eudy Ramos' solo homeruns in the top of the first off Ryne Inman. Sox' second baseman, Joseph Rosa hit double over the left fielder head to put the AquaSox in scoring position but was left stranded at third with Jhoan Duran striking out Onil Pena to end the first.

The Frog's bats came alive in the bottom of the second despite the Hops holding a 2-0 lead. Joe Venturino reached first base on a ground ball through the Hops third baseman's legs, Eudy Ramos. Catcher, Juan Camacho smoked a ball into the right field gap for a double, sending Venturino home. The AquaSox trailed 2-1 coming out of the second inning.

Ryne Inman looked locked into the game after giving up the two solo shots in the first as he totaled five strikeouts and zero runs during the second through the fourth inning. In the top of the fifth, Inman gave up a two-run homerun hit by Domingo Leyba after walking Paxton De La Garza. Left-handed pitcher, Tyler Watson replaced Inman in the fifth, striking out Kyle Smith and Yan Sanchez to tackle the last two outs.

Watson returned in the sixth, making a play at first and striking out Bryan Araiza and Stephen Smith.

The Hops remained scoreless with Watson on the mound and striking out the side in the top of the seventh, his seventh strikeout while only facing nine batters.

Adonis De la Cruz replaced Watson in the top of the eight striking out Ramos to start the inning. De la Cruz allowed one run in the eighth giving the Hops a 7-2 lead.

Brayan Hernandez tripled to centerfield in the ninth to give the Frog Faithful a jolt of energy scoring Greifer Andrade but it wasn't enough. The Frogs fall 10-3 against the Hops on Opening Night.

