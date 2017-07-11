Frogs Can\\"T Hang with Mallards

News Release

Wis- The Green Bay Bullfrogs drop game one of the series against the Madison Mallards 13-4. The Bullfrogs would bring a 4-3 lead going into the eighth inning but couldn't hold on. The Bullfrogs drop to 1-6 on the second half of the season and the Madison Mallards improve to 3-4 on the second half of the year. Anthony Egeln gets the loss in the contest for the Bullfrogs and Andrew Buckley would get the win for the Mallards.

The Bullfrogs would take a 2-0 lead in the game when Alonzo Jones hit a two-run home run in the third inning. The Mallards would respond with two of their own in the sixth inning tying the game 2-2. The Mallards would plate another in the top of the seventh but the Frogs would respond with two of their own taking the 4-3 lead off of a RBI single from Richie Tecco and a sacrifice fly from Alonzo Jones, that scored Ben Leckie. The Frogs could not hold onto the lead as the Mallards would go on to take the lead in the eighth with three runs taking the lead 6-4. The Bullfrogs would load the bases in the bottom for the eighth, but, the Mallards would get out of the jam, taking the 6-4 lead into the ninth. The Bullfrogs would then let up seven runs in the ninth inning, including a grand slam. The Frogs would lose their sixth game of the second half 13-4.

The Aurora BayCare Sports Medicine Player of the Game is Connor Wollersheim. Wollersheim would have a great start in the game for the Bullfrogs and pitched five scoreless. Wollersheim's stat line tonight for the Frogs: 7.0 IP, 2 ER, 1 BB, 7 K.

The Frogs will look for revenge tomorrow against the Mallards at Joannes Stadium for game two of the series. The Bullfrogs will start Jared Tobey left-handed pitcher out of Wayne State. Tomorrow is guaranteed win night, meaning if the Frogs lose fans will get a ticket to another game for free!

The next home game will be on July 12th versus the Madison Mallards.


