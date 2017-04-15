News Release

FRISCO'S FIVE-RUN TENTH SENDS RIDERS TO SERIES WIN

RIDERS BLOW SAVE IN NINTH, RECOVER IN EXTRAS TO WIN 7-2

FINAL (10)

R

H

E

Frisco (4-4)

7

11

1

Springfield (4-4)

2

10

2

W: Cook (1-0) | L: McKnight (1-1)

Frisco HR: Heineman (1)

Attendance: 4,766

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. - On the strength of a five-run 10th inning, the Frisco RoughRiders, the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers, collected a 7-2 win over the Springfield Cardinals Friday night at Hammons Field.

BIG MOMENTS The Riders exploded for five runs in the top of the tenth. Juremi Profar broke the tie, delivering an RBI single. Eric Aguilera's two-run double to left field made it 5-2, and Royce Bolinger's single plated two more. Right-handed pitcher Clayton Cook, who allowed a game-tying home run to Springfield's Jacob Wilson in the ninth, bounced back with a scoreless 10th inning to earn the win. Center fielder Scott Heineman crushed a solo home run in the fifth, his first of the season, to give the Riders a 2-0 advantage. Jacob Wilson countered with a solo shot of his own in the bottom of the fifth, setting the stage for his second homer to tie the game in the ninth. Yohander Mendez struck out six over 5 2/3 innings, yielding one run on four hits and three walks. KEY RIDERS PERFORMERS

Scott Heineman: 3-4, home run, RBI, two runs, hit by pitch Eric Aguilera: 3-5, two doubles, two RBIs, run Yohander Mendez: ND, 5 2/3 IP, 1 R, 4 H, 3 BB, 6 K NEWS AND NOTES

The Cardinals had baserunners in all 10 innings, but Riders hurlers combined to strand 12 men on base. Frisco's four pitchers (Yohander Mendez, Adam Loewen, Sam Wolff and Clayton Cook) combined for 15 strikeouts, tying a season-high (4/11 vs. Tulsa). After posting a 1-3 record with a 13.17 ERA through the first four games of the season, Riders starting pitchers have combined for a 3-0 record and an ERA of 1.66 in their past four starts. Springfield scored 18 runs in the first three meetings between the two clubs, but the Riders pitching staff has held the Cardinals to three runs in the past two games. Scott Heineman extended his hitting and on-base streak to seven games. WHAT'S NEXT

RoughRiders at Springfield, Saturday, 6:10 p.m.

Probables: RHP Reed Garrett (0-1, 14.54 ERA) vs. RHP Dakota Hudson (0-0, 3.18 ERA)

Video: MiLB.tv

Audio: RidersBaseball.com, TuneIn Radio App, MiLB First Pitch App

About the Frisco RoughRiders

The Frisco RoughRiders are the Double-A affiliate of the Texas Rangers and play their games at beautiful Dr Pepper Ballpark in Frisco, Texas. The team was founded in 2003 and has finished first among all Double-A franchises in attendance in each of the last 12 seasons (2005-2016). In August 2014, the RoughRiders were purchased by an ownership group led by Chuck Greenberg. The new ownership group, together with the city of Frisco, has spearheaded numerous major franchise improvements over the past two seasons, investing more than $8 million in a wide array of facility upgrades and improvements, including a new state-of-the-art HD video board, sound system, Bull Moose Saloon, InTouch Grille, Riders Outpost Team Store, and the newest and biggest creation, the 174-foot Choctaw Lazy River. The upgrades made prior to the 2015 season earned the Riders and the City of Frisco "Best Ballpark Renovation" of 2015 by Ballpark Digest. The same publication also honored the Choctaw Lazy River as the best ballpark improvement over $1 million for the 2016 season. More than 140 former RoughRiders players have gone on to play Major League Baseball, including All-Stars Chris Davis, Adrian Gonzalez, Ian Kinsler, and Nelson Cruz, as well as current Rangers stars Elvis Andrus, Rougned Odor, and Nomar Mazara. For more information on the Frisco RoughRiders and Dr Pepper Ballpark, please visit RidersBaseball.com or contact Art Garcia at AGarcia@RidersBaseball.com or Ryan Rouillard at RRouillard@RidersBaseball.com.

